DLA Aviation seeks industry help to overcome contested logistics challenges

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. –

Defense Department members, industry partners and Oklahoma government officials gathered here Aug. 5-8 at the Reed Conference Center, near Tinker Air Force Base, for the 18th annual “Tinker and the Primes” conference.



Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad Ellsworth, DLA Aviation commander, and Cathy Contreras, DLA Aviation senior acquisition executive, were featured speakers at the annual event, which offered prime and secondary contractors, government agencies, academic institutions and small businesses a chance to discuss the conference’s theme: “Forging Readiness and Accelerating Innovation for Great Power Competition.”



During his keynote address the third day of the conference, Ellsworth shared insight into the transformation DLA is undergoing to adapt to the contested environment the military finds itself in.



“In today’s strategic landscape, we need to operate on a wartime footing,” he said. “We need to do things differently, which requires a fundamental shift in our approach and acknowledging that we face a contested environment where traditional models of operation may no longer suffice. Under the leadership of our Director, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, we’re driving forward with a vision that focuses on four areas: people, precision, posture and partnerships. We must embrace and pursue meaningful transformation to stay on top in a world of contested logistics.



“You’ll hear that term a lot today: contested logistics,” Ellsworth continued. “It describes the overall environment in which the efforts of our services and combatant commands are continually challenged by our adversaries – across all domains and at all levels, overseas and at home. This is an era marked by rapidly evolving technology and complex geopolitical challenges. Combat operations are no longer confined to traditional battlefields. Our enemies have always contested us, but primarily at the tactical edge. What’s changed is their capacity to interdict, reduce, disperse and deny our ability to sustain at both operational and strategic levels.”



Ellsworth said that in response to what leaders across the DOD call a decisive decade, the military is transforming to think, act and operate differently.



“The Air Force and the Space Force, along with all services, are really, truly re-optimizing for great power competition,” he said. “It's a move designed to ensure continued supremacy in those domains while also better posturing every service to deter and, if necessary, to prevail in conflict.



“In a similar fashion, we must commit to continually evolving our logistics strategies to meet the demands of modern warfare,” Ellsworth continued. “Our remit is to ensure DLA remains agile and responsive, capable of supporting our forces in both peacetime and conflict, particularly in the context of being contested.”



Speaking directly to the industry partners in attendance, Ellsworth asked for continual and increased engagement.



“I'm asking for your personal engagement and commitment as our partners to focus on shortening the time to contract award and improving contract delivery performance,” he said, “and in the larger sense, I want you to stay engaged with us, help us understand and be aware of the issues that represent capability gaps a risk to our collective support efforts, whether it's challenges in sourcing materials or in the ways we are doing business together.



“We need to know about trouble spots early, and we might not be tracking them at all, so we need your help,” Ellsworth continued. “We need to work together and support each other as we strive to expand our network of suppliers and build a more resilient, agile logistics enterprise.”



Ellsworth wrapped up his speech with messages to the defense and industry professionals in attendance.



“To our military leadership, I encourage you to continue engaging with DLA on a regular basis to discuss emerging threats and challenges in logistics support, share best practices, and explore opportunities for collaboration – we’re here for you,” he said. “And to all of you, I challenge you to think creatively about how you can be part of the solution going forward. And I again encourage you to share your ideas and insights with us. By working together and supporting each other, we can overcome the challenges of a contested logistics environment and help guarantee the readiness of our forces.”



Earlier in the week, a “Women in Aeronautics” reception kicked off the conference Aug. 5. During the opening event, Contreras and three other featured women shared their insights on navigating careers, rising through the ranks and balancing the demands of work and personal life. Contreras, who discussed relevant parts of her career progression, remarked on similarities between the panelists’ journeys.



“The common theme is there are twisty turns that life will take you on as you go through your career,” she said. “You have to make your own opportunities and find out what works and how to persevere.”



The four-day conference offered attendees perspectives from both industry and government representatives. Featured speakers included Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt; Andrew Hunter, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics; Air Force Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, commander, Air Force Sustainment Command; and Air Force Gen. Duke Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, among many Oklahoma and Tinker AFB leaders, and others from across the Department of Defense.



Tinker and the Primes is an annual event held in Midwest City, Oklahoma, near Tinker AFB that focuses on Oklahoma’s aerospace industry and support to the military.