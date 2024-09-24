From the medical field to the Army: Campbell always puts people first

Courtesy Photo | Crystal Campbell, a supply technician at the Blue Grass Army Depot, was recently named...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Crystal Campbell, a supply technician at the Blue Grass Army Depot, was recently named an Army Materiel Command Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter, Fiscal Year 2024. (William Ritter, Blue Grass Army Depot) see less | View Image Page

Throughout her working career, Crystal Campbell has put people first.



Over the last four years, she’s been doing so at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, Kentucky, building on a previous 22-year career as a certified medical assistant.



Campbell’s passion for people shines through in her daily interactions.



“I love customer service, so when people call or email me with work order requests, I’m always glad to help, and I am thrilled when we are able to fix the problem that they’re having,” she said. “We have a very good team environment here. Everybody works well together, and we are working for the greater good, our country.



“To think that I’m doing just a little something to help our country be safe means very much to me,” Campbell added.



Campbell, a supply technician, has made significant contributions to BGAD’s Directorate of Public Works, Maintenance, and Operations Division. She single-handedly and successfully took a failing rail and heating, ventilating and air-conditioning service maintenance plan and rejuvenated it. Campbell logged numerous hours developing maintenance plans and successfully integrating over 250 buildings and 41 miles of rail into the General Fund Enterprise Business Systems.



Additionally, Campbell has played a critical role in coordinating the replenishment of repair parts needed for BGAD’s lightning protection systems, which require maintenance every two years. Her unwavering dedication helped ensure that all requested parts for over 902 igloos arrived promptly before work commenced.



“Her knowledge of the repair parts process and GFEBS allowed Crystal to achieve the highest standards required of BGAD and the Army,” said Donald Polchinski, a Facility Maintenance Supervisor for BGAD’s Directorate of Public Works. “Her can-do attitude never faltered. She continues to exemplify the qualities of the ideal Army Civilian.



“Crystal is a top employee, and she displays professionalism and dedication to the overall mission daily,” Polchinski added. “She has earned the respect and gratitude of those she serves.”



The Army Materiel Command recently recognized Campbell for her efforts, as she was named an AMC Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter, Fiscal Year 2024.



“I’m very thankful. I was shocked,” Campbell said of the recognition.