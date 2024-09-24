U.S. Army Europe and Africa activates 68th Theater Medical Command

Photo By Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle Brunell, 68th TMC Command Sergeant Major, places the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle Brunell, 68th TMC Command Sergeant Major, places the unit patch on soldier during an activation ceremony Sept. 20 in Sembach, Germany. U.S. Army Col. Tracy Michael assumed command of the 68th TMC, which is a direct reporting unit of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, providing a foundation of readiness, synchronizing operational health service support throughout Europe and Africa. As a theater medical command, 68th TMC will integrate with the joint military-medical enterprise to include NATO Allies and partner nations (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid). see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany - U.S. Army Europe and Africa hosted a command activation ceremony for the 68th Theater Medical Command at the Sembach Fitness Center Sep. 20, 2024.



The 68th Theater Medical Command is a direct reporting command to U.S. Army Europe and Africa.



The ceremony highlighted an important moment in Army history, honoring the lineage of the 68th Theater Medical Command and the massive undertaking to transform the Army’s foundation of readiness by synchronizing operational health service support throughout Europe and Africa.



During the activation ceremony, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa observed U.S. Army Col. Tracy Michael, Commander of the 68th TMC and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Kyle Brunell, Command Sgt. Maj. of the 68th TMC, uncase the unit colors during the unit’s activation ceremony.



Michael began his career over 30 years ago as a Signal Soldier before being selected for a Green-to-Gold Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarship. In 1998, he graduated from the University of Washington and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps. Prior to taking command of the 68th TMC, he was the commander of the first Medical Brigade in Fort Cavazos, Texas.



“We coordinate, integrate and synchronize medical capabilities throughout Europe and Africa,” said Michael. “Whether we have forces that are currently assigned here or in the event of crisis or competition, we are an enabling command that helps synchronize the effort to set the theater for ongoing operations.”



During his remarks, Michael spoke of “a consequential time, where our adversaries are emboldened and crisis and conflict loom heavy in our world.” He expressed being “committed to taking care of Soldiers and Families and building a cohesive, inclusive, and disciplined team, that will serve as a key enabler to conserve the fighting strength for USAREUR-AF, our Allies and Partners.”



Command Sgt. Major Brunell has served as the Command Sergent Major in many units, to include Regional Health Command-Europe, Sembach, Germany, and Keller Army Community Hospital, West Point, New York. Prior to assuming responsibility, he served as the Command Sergeant Major of the Medical Research and Development Command, Ft. Detrick, Maryland.



“It’s important that we understand the history of the 68th and what it means to wear this patch just as the many men and women who served before us,” said Brunell. “What we’re doing matters.”



As a TMC, the 68th will integrate with the joint military-medical enterprise to include NATO Allies and partner nations. Through coordination and synchronization, 68th TMC will provide continuous transformation of health system support and medical capabilities to set the theater and enable Joint and Combined Forces across the range of military operations.



The 68th Theater Medical Command was constituted on 18 October 1927 in the Regular Army as the 18th Medical Group. On 29 May 1941, the unit was redesignated as the 68th Medical Regiment and activated on 01 June 1941 at Camp Forrest, Tennessee. 68th Medical Regiments Headquarters, Headquarters and Service Company reorganized and redesignated as Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 68th Medical Group on 15 September 1943. During World War II, the 68th Medical Group received credit for participating in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes-Alsace, and Central Europe. The unit inactivated in Germany on 27 June 1946.



The 68th Medical Group activated once again at Fort George C. Meade, Maryland on 27 July 1954 and inactivated 30 April 1972 at Fort Lewis, Washington. During these years, the unit received campaign participation credit for the following during the Vietnam War: Counteroffensive; Counteroffensive, Phase II; Counteroffensive, Phase III; Tet Counteroffensive; Counteroffensive, Phase IV; Counteroffensive, Phase V; Counteroffensive, Phase VI; Tet 69/Counteroffensive; Summer-Fall 1969; Winter-Spring 1970; Sanctuary Counteroffensive; Counteroffensive, Phase VII; Consolidation; Consolidation II; and Cease-Fire. 68th Medical Group’s efforts resulted in four Army Meritorious Unit Commendation, Streamers embroidered VIETNAM for 1966-1967, 1967-1968, 1968-1970, and 1970-1971.



On 21 October 1978, the 68th Medical Group, activated in Germany and inactivated on 15 December 1994 in Germany. On 16 September 2023, the unit was officially redesignated and activated as the 68th Theater Medical Command.