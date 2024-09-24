U.S. Marines Enforce Alcohol Standards in Okinawa

Photo By Staff Sgt. Megan Roses | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Priya Hasham, meteorology analyst forecaster with 31st Marine...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Megan Roses | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Priya Hasham, meteorology analyst forecaster with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducts field breathalyzer tests at a vehicle gate on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 19, 2024. Courtesy Patrols and vehicle checkpoints underscore the Marine Corps’ dedication to U.S. military personnel upholding the highest standards of conduct during liberty in Japan. Over the past month, service members across the forces have intensified ongoing education on the conduct, discipline, and behavior expected as guests and allies of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Roses) see less | View Image Page

Camp Courtney, Okinawa – The U.S. Marine Corps is actively enforcing alcohol-related policies for Marines stationed in Okinawa, emphasizing a commitment to safety, responsible behavior, and strong ties with the local community. In 2016, in line with U.S. Forces Japan (USFJ) policy, the Marine Corps adopted Japan’s stricter Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) limit of 0.03%, substantially lower than the 0.08% standard typically enforced in the United States. This policy applies to all Marines operating vehicles both on and off base.



Under these regulations, Marines found with a BAC between 0.03% and 0.079% face a mandatory 60-day suspension of driving privileges across all U.S. military installations in Japan. Those with a BAC of 0.08% or higher are classified as intoxicated and, in either case, Marines caught over the legal limit can face severe disciplinary actions, including court-martial and permanent revocation of their driving privileges.



“Standards are essential for the safety of our Marines and the community,” states Maj. Kristen Baldwin, Deputy Provost Marshal for Marine Corps Installations Pacific. “Understanding the consequences of impaired driving is critical. Marines must always plan ahead and ensure they have safe transportation if they intend to consume alcohol.”



To bolster compliance with these regulations, III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific have intensified their DUI prevention efforts by implementing enhanced gate checks, educational programs, and community-focused initiatives to ensure responsible behavior and deter misconduct. These measures include:



• Enhanced Gate Checks and Liberty Tier Cards: Marines leaving base for liberty are subject to enhanced gate checks, including liberty tier card checks and breathalyzer tests. These liberty tier cards allow gate personnel to quickly assess a Marine's restrictions, ensuring compliance with liberty policies. These outbound gate checks reinforce a culture of safety and accountability within the community.

• Weekend Courtesy Patrols: These patrols provide a visible military presence in high-traffic areas, particularly where late-night alcohol service is common. While courtesy patrols do not engage in police activities, they coordinate with the Provost Marshal Office and Japanese police to maintain public order and fosters positive relations with the Okinawan community.

• Educational Lectures: Marines are encouraged to attend lectures that highlight the legal and career repercussions of Driving Under the Influence (DUI), the risks to the community, and available resources. Leadership consistently emphasizes responsible behavior and guidance to help Marines avoid dangerous situations.



Additionally, the Marine Corps promotes safe transportation alternatives to prevent DUI incidents. These options include designated drivers, ride-sharing services, taxis, and public transportation. A popular choice in Okinawa is the Daiko taxi service, which employs two drivers to ensure both the customer and their vehicle arrive home safely.



The Marine Corps’ focus on reducing DUIs is part of a broader effort to maintain positive relations with the Okinawan community. "Our goal is to ensure that every Marine understands the risks and consequences of driving under the influence," said Maj. Kristen Baldwin. "By reinforcing existing policies and promoting responsible decision-making, we aim to ensure the safety of our Marines and preserve the trust of the Okinawan community."



Through these initiatives, III MEF and MCIPAC continue to demonstrate their dedication to safety and professionalism, ensuring that Marines serve as effective ambassadors of the U.S. Marine Corps both on and off duty.