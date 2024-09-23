Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Commander in Chief of the Chilean Navy Adm. Juan Andrés De La Maza

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met Chief of the Chilean Navy Adm. Juan Andrés De La Maza for a formal bilateral engagement during the Inter-American Naval Conference, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, today.



The two leaders discussed opportunities for further collaboration and cooperation as they continue to build maritime capacity in the Pacific, to include increased opportunities for Professional Exchange Program officers.



Franchetti also congratulated De La Maza for the Chilean Navy’s leadership in major bilateral and multinational training events including serving as Deputy Commander of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 as well as host for UNITAS LXV, and the launch of their new icebreaker, “Almirante Viel”.



During their discussion, Franchetti, expressed appreciation for Chile’s regional leadership, for their support of the USS George Washington (CVN 73) Carrier Strike Group during Southern Seas 2024, and discussed future opportunities for multilateral exercises in the coming years.



Franchetti regarded that Chile remains one the most strategic allies in Latin America and plays a key role in ensuring a Western Hemisphere that is democratic, prosperous and secure.

