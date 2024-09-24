Joint Force Command Norfolk, U.S. Second Fleet Join 2024 Tri-Party in Halifax: Focuses on Arctic Defense and Homeland Security

NORFOLK, Va. – Vice Adm. Doug Perry, Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet (C2F) and Joint Force Command Norfolk, joins leaders from the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area and Canadian Joint Task Force Atlantic in Halifax, Nova Scotia, for the 2024 Tri-Party Staff Talks.



The Tri-Party Staff Talks, established in 2015, bring together key maritime forces to enhance collaboration and ensure interoperability between U.S. and Canadian forces. The discussions center on joint operations, intelligence sharing, and defense strategy, particularly in the North Atlantic and Arctic.



As Second Fleet leads naval operations in the western Atlantic, Perry’s dual role with NATO adds further significance to the talks, underscoring the need for seamless coordination among Allied forces.



"Our mission is clear, to safeguard the Atlantic and Arctic, maintain maritime security, and ensure free and open access to international waters," said Perry. "These talks enhance our joint capabilities as we confront emerging challenges, including the protection of undersea infrastructure and rising competition in the Arctic."



This year's talks will address several pressing issues. A primary focus is the growing importance of Arctic operations as the region has increased activity. The Tri-Party will evaluate strategies for improving Arctic domain awareness, enhancing cold-weather capabilities, and refining joint responses to potential security threats.



The 2024 Tri-Party staff talks also provide an opportunity to review joint exercises held earlier this year. Operation Nanook (OP NANOOK) 2024, conducted from August 15-27, brought together the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Navy, and Royal Danish Navy for exercise operations in the Arctic waters near Nuuk, Greenland. These exercises included maritime interdiction training, gunnery drills, and search-and-rescue simulations that tested the forces’ ability to operate in harsh Arctic conditions.



"Operation Nanook proved that our joint forces are ready to meet the challenges of the Arctic environment," said Perry. "It also strengthened our collaboration with Canada and other NATO partners. Second Fleet is a premier fighting force, and we will continue to demonstrate this to the world. We are adaptable, flexible and above all, ready to fight."



Additionally, Tri-Party members conducted Frontier Sentinel 2024 in June; a tabletop exercise focused on refining operational procedures for defending undersea infrastructure. These exercises highlight the need for enhanced communication and operational alignment among the Tri-Party forces.



Royal Canadian Rear Adm. David Patchell, Vice Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, emphasized the growing strategic importance of the Arctic.



“The arctic environment is dynamic, its maritime terrain changes every day, and it is essential that we prioritize Northern operations,” said Patchell. “The ability for the Tri Party forces to operate together in this environment is essential to maintaining stability in the region. This year’s talks are focused on understanding our shared challenges and optimizing our joint training to ensure we’re ready for future challenges."



Perry noted the DoD’s 2024 Arctic Strategy has provided a framework for the Tri-Party partnership to further strengthen Arctic defense amongst the everchanging Arctic landscape.



The 2024 Tri-Party staff talks reaffirm the enduring partnership between U.S. and Canadian maritime forces and their commitment to maintaining peace, security, and freedom of navigation in the Atlantic and Arctic. With joint exercises, enhanced interoperability, and shared strategic planning, the Tri-Party partnership remains prepared to protect North American interests and address future security challenges.

