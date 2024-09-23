Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Be all you can be as U.S. Army Reserve Instructor

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Buchheit 

    83RD United States Army Reserve Readiness Training Center

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Brigette Miller leads a team of instructors from the 83rd U.S. Army Reserve Readiness Training Center (ARRTC) in the production of a recruitment video at Fort Knox, Ky., Sept. 24, 2024. The video highlights broadening opportunities available at the 83rd ARRTC, which is actively seeking instructors for multiple courses. Soldiers are encouraged to rate it among their top choices in the IPPS-A Marketplace during their PCS window. (U.S. Army video by [Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Buchheit])

