Peterson Space Force Base honors POW/MIA week

Photo By Christopher Ingersoll | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Reagan Valenzuela, 50th Civil Engineering Squadron, and...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Ingersoll | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Reagan Valenzuela, 50th Civil Engineering Squadron, and Airman 1st Class Isaiah Meads, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron, raise the POW/MIA flag during an early morning ceremony at Vosler Academy on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 16, 2024. The ceremony kicks off POW/MIA week which pays remembrance to those service members who were captured or are still missing in action. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher L. Ingersoll) see less | View Image Page

In 1979, President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the third Friday in September to be POW/MIA Recognition Day to honor those who have made extraordinary sacrifices as prisoners of war and those still missing in action.



“In each of America's past wars, our prisoners of war have represented a special sacrifice. On them has fallen an added burden of loneliness, trauma, and hardship,” Carter said. “Their burden becomes double when there is inhumane treatment by the enemy in violation of common human compassion, ethical standards, and international obligations.”



Since then, U.S. military bases around the world honored those who were taken prisoner or are missing in action on that day with special events and ceremonies for one purpose: To remember.



On Sept. 16, 2024, Peterson Space Force Base held an early morning reveille at Vosler Academy led by U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, Space Base Delta 1 commander, symbolizing the base’s ongoing commitment to those still unaccounted for.



“The one guarantee that a prisoner of war has, is that they will not be forgotten,” Klock said.



Remembering is the precise goal because the service member who is a prisoner in a hostile country, or family members who do not have the peace of their loved ones ever coming home, alive or deceased, may only have one comfort: That they are not forgotten.



During the ceremony, the “The Loneliest Prayer” by retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Hardy Abbott was read aloud, emphasizing the despair and isolation from a prisoner of war’s perspective.



Being remembered and remembering who you are is a key to survival for prisoners of war. The U.S. Military Code of Conduct, which outlines core principles service members are to adhere to when captured, also acknowledges the importance of remembering why they serve in Article VI.



“I will never forget that I am an American, fighting for freedom, responsible for my actions, and dedicated to the principles which made my country free. I will trust in my God and in the United States of America.”



Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Ed Beck, while reciting his story as a prisoner of war in Germany during WWII, remarked on the importance of remembering who you are.



“When asked, ‘Would I do it again?’ I say, ‘Yes,’ because I am an American soldier,” Beck said. “I will continue on until the man upstairs misses me.”



Beck further concluded with the importance of carrying on these traditions.



“It is up to you young people to carry on, what we have begun,” said Beck. “I am grateful to be alive, and I am honored to be amongst you young troopers.”