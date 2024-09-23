Norfolk Naval Shipyard Updates Badging Requirements to Improve Safety Posture and Accountability

Courtesy Photo | Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) has expanded its safety capabilities by implementing an...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) has expanded its safety capabilities by implementing an updated badging initiative Sept. 30 across the waterfront to account for all personnel going shipboard or in the dry docks during CNO availabilities. see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) has expanded its safety capabilities by implementing an updated badging initiative Sept. 30 across the waterfront to account for all personnel going shipboard or in the dry docks during CNO availabilities. What does this mean for all of you? Where not already in place, badge readers are being added across the waterfront to access points to nuclear vessel dry docks and berths during a CNO availability, as well as at the Controlled Industrial Area (CIA) exits. Personnel will need to badge both in and out of CNO availabilities, similar to what has been done at the CIA gates, beginning Sept. 30. In addition, physical muster stations will be built with badge readers on them to allow personnel to badge out in emergencies after safe egress away from the hazard. Why is this an important change? This will allow the shipyard to more quickly account for and assess locations of personnel in the event of emergencies, and providing a tool for project superintendents and leaders to identify challenges to mechanics for deviations or abnormalities in work patterns during our work day. This NAVSEA-directed initiative will be used across all four public shipyards, and NNSY has finalized installing badge readers at entry and exit points near vessels that are in drydock or berthed, and within the CIA ahead of the launch.



“We’ve been hard at work installing badge readers at the brows of our ships and at all the dry dock entry locations and emergency mustering stations here at America’s Shipyard,” said NNSY Submarine Program Planning Manager Brian Fowler, who is leading the charge with the Installation Support Team (IST). The IST has also been working together with NNSY leadership to ensure each department has the resources available to answer questions from personnel regarding the upcoming changes and ensure a smooth transition with this initiative.



NNSY Commander, Capt. Jip Mosman said these changes will benefit personnel across the waterfront. “By expanding our badging capabilities, we can make sure that our mechanics are safe by allowing for a quick and accurate headcount in emergencies,” he said. “This facilitates a prompt response and streamlines evacuation procedures. I recognize that in an emergency situation, things move quickly and having eyes on where our personnel are located during those type of situations is invaluable. This change is a positive step towards ensuring the safety of our mechanics, our assets and the mission of the shipyard, while also promoting a culture of accountability and teamwork.”



He continued, “As I’ve said before, we, as a Navy, must be focused on preparing for wartime operations, or at a minimum, battle damage assessment and repair. It’s easy to read in the news how our Sailors on warships today are facing aggression and attacks in faraway waters at a level not seen in decades. NNSY has a part in this readiness. We owe it to ourselves and our Nation to continue to improve and to do our best. Part of improving and doing our best is making sure that we are ready at all levels and this upgrade in badging capabilities will ensure that we continue to be ready for anything at a moment’s notice.”



For questions regarding this initiative, please contact the NNSY Public Affairs Office at NNSY_PAO@us.navy.mil.