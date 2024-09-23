Medical readiness: The right prescription for US, Africa partnership

Photo By 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla | Kenyan Army Lt. Col. Moses Mdzomba speaks with U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Wyche...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla | Kenyan Army Lt. Col. Moses Mdzomba speaks with U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Wyche during the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) medical readiness exercise (MEDREX) and global health engagements (GHE) concept development event (CDE) held in Vicenza, Italy, Sept.16-20, 2024. The MEDREX GHE CDE brought together military medical professionals, planners, and experts from SETAF-AF, U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Medical Command, and others, along with medical providers and representatives from 17 African partner nations. Participants worked collectively to refine the fiscal year 2025 MEDREX and Global Health Engagements execution strategy and discussed the framework for fiscal years 2026 through 2028. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy — Strengthening partnerships through medicine is exactly what U.S. and African military forces prescribe for a more stable future.



Military medical professionals from the U.S. joint force and 17 African nations came together here from Sept. 16-20, 2024, to shape the future of medical engagements on the African continent.



U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) hosted a concept development event (CDE) for global health engagements (GHE) and medical readiness exercises (MEDREX). Planners from U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Medical Command, and other military units discussed and refined the medical strategy for fiscal year 2025 alongside African partners. Together, they also laid the groundwork for future collaboration through 2028.



“We’re coordinating activities across Africa to meet the medical needs of our partners,” said U.S. Army Capt. Jeffery Sparda, SETAF-AF GHE officer. “This event is about planning for the next three years and finalizing our medical activities for fiscal year 2025.”



Some participants in the CDE have partaken in previous MEDREXs, bringing firsthand experience to the event. U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Kloberndaz, a MEDREX planner from the 30th Medical Brigade, highlighted the hands-on training aspect of the program.



“MEDREX gives us the opportunity to train in real-world environments, treating cases we don’t see at home,” said Kloberndaz. “It’s a critical part of our readiness and allows us to share best practices with our African partners.”



As both a planner and participant, Kloberndaz emphasized the mutual benefits of the knowledge exchange between U.S. and African medical teams.



With each medical exercise lasting about two weeks, SETAF-AF plans to conduct eight MEDREXs in Africa, spread throughout fiscal year 25. Host nations include Angola, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Chad, Ghana, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia.



With clear plans for the next three years, SETAF-AF and its African partners worked diligently to ensure that these engagements will not only enhance medical capabilities, but also strengthen the relationships critical for future cooperation across the continent.



About MEDREX

MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise, planned and executed by SETAF-AF, enabling military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that enhance treatment capabilities and result in lasting relationships between the participants.