Medical readiness: The right prescription for US, Africa partnership

VICENZA, Italy — Strengthening partnerships through medicine is exactly what U.S. and African military forces prescribe for a more stable future.
Military medical professionals from the U.S. joint force and 17 African nations came together here from Sept. 16-20, 2024, to shape the future of medical engagements on the African continent.
U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) hosted a concept development event (CDE) for global health engagements (GHE) and medical readiness exercises (MEDREX). Planners from U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Medical Command, and other military units discussed and refined the medical strategy for fiscal year 2025 alongside African partners. Together, they also laid the groundwork for future collaboration through 2028.
“We’re coordinating activities across Africa to meet the medical needs of our partners,” said U.S. Army Capt. Jeffery Sparda, SETAF-AF GHE officer. “This event is about planning for the next three years and finalizing our medical activities for fiscal year 2025.”
Some participants in the CDE have partaken in previous MEDREXs, bringing firsthand experience to the event. U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Kloberndaz, a MEDREX planner from the 30th Medical Brigade, highlighted the hands-on training aspect of the program.
“MEDREX gives us the opportunity to train in real-world environments, treating cases we don’t see at home,” said Kloberndaz. “It’s a critical part of our readiness and allows us to share best practices with our African partners.”
As both a planner and participant, Kloberndaz emphasized the mutual benefits of the knowledge exchange between U.S. and African medical teams.
With each medical exercise lasting about two weeks, SETAF-AF plans to conduct eight MEDREXs in Africa, spread throughout fiscal year 25. Host nations include Angola, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Chad, Ghana, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia.
With clear plans for the next three years, SETAF-AF and its African partners worked diligently to ensure that these engagements will not only enhance medical capabilities, but also strengthen the relationships critical for future cooperation across the continent.
About MEDREX
MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise, planned and executed by SETAF-AF, enabling military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that enhance treatment capabilities and result in lasting relationships between the participants.
