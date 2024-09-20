U.S. Army South Hosts National Hispanic Heritage Month 2024 Observance

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Left to right, Efrain Perez and his wife Martha Perez show U.S. Army South Commander,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Left to right, Efrain Perez and his wife Martha Perez show U.S. Army South Commander, Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, their Ecuadorian display during the U.S. Army South Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM) observance at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024. This year's HHM observance theme, Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together, signifies the diversity inherent within the Hispanic community as well as strength that comes with unity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens) see less | View Image Page

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas — National Hispanic Heritage Month observance is a month-long (from Sept. 15-Oct. 15) celebration dedicated to commemorating the contributions that Americans with Mexican, Central American, South American, Caribbean and Spanish heritage, as well as natives of these nations, have made to the country.



U.S. Army South and Joint Base San Antonio came together, Sept. 23, to honor the profound impact that Hispanic Americans have made through a celebration filled with cultural music, food, laughter, stories, and most importantly, heartfelt connections with one another here at Fort Sam Houston.



This year's theme “Pioneer’s of Change: Shaping the Future Together,” signifies the diversity inherent within the Hispanic and Latino communities, as well as strength that comes with unity.

Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, U.S. Army South commander, highlighted the significant impact Hispanic Americans have made on shaping the nation’s future.



“Hispanic Americans have inspired countless others to serve throughout our nation’s history and will continue to inspire future generations,” he said.. “Today, more than 170,000 Hispanic Americans serve in the total force, and Hispanic Soldiers now make up 18% of our fighting force.”



U.S. Army South hosted this day’s event, inviting Brig. Gen. Carlos Caceres, Deputy Commander of U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, to represent Hispanic American service members, past and present.



“The contributions Hispanic Americans have made are as old as our country itself,” said Caceres. “From the revolutionary war, to present-day operations, Hispanic men and women have stood at the forefront of every conflict, wearing the uniform with pride and distinction answering the call to duty.”



Hispanic Heritage Month is more than just a celebration or observance, it is a time to reflect on the profound impact that Hispanics and Latino’s have had on society and in our military.



“Our Army represents the greatest ideal of inclusiveness and it is truly fitting that we pause to recognize and appreciate the contributions of Hispanic American Soldiers, Civilians, and family members who have served with distinction while being a source of unwavering strength for our Army team for a very long time,” Ryan said.