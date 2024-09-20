National Hispanic Heritage Month: Mass Communication Specialist Tells the Navy Story and Inspires Sailors

Photo By Kyler Hood | Chief Mass Communications Specialist Jose Jaen from Commander, Navy Region Hawaii...... read more read more Photo By Kyler Hood | Chief Mass Communications Specialist Jose Jaen from Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) is featured in support of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which honors the achievements and contributions of Americans who trace their origin or descent to Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Central and South America, and other Spanish cultures. Currently, more than 14% of the Department of the Navy's total force shares Hispanic descent. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood) see less | View Image Page

Navy Region Hawaii joins the nation in celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month to honor the achievements and contributions of Americans who trace their origin or descent to Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Central and South America, and other Spanish cultures.



For generations, Hispanic Americans have served on the front lines and supported critical operations at home and abroad, exemplifying their commitment to our Nation's safety and progress. Currently, more than 14% of the Department of the Navy’s total force shares Hispanic descent.



At Navy Region Hawaii, Chief Mass Communications Specialist (MCC) Jose Jaen, 35, uses multiple mediums – print, broadcast, graphic design and photography – to tell story about the Navy in Hawaii. He also coordinates event coverage with other departments and mentors younger Sailors, shares his knowledge of the craft.



Growing up, Jaen lived in Bronx, New York and spent his summers in Puerto Rico, where his family is from. When he turned 12, Jaen moved to a small town in Puerto Rico where he lived for four years before returning to New York and joining the military at 19.



Jaen talked with Navy Region Hawaii about his Puerto Rican heritage, Hispanic figures who inspire him, and what National Hispanic Heritage Month means to him.



When it comes to Puerto Rican culture, what are you most proud of?



What I’m proud of the most about our culture and being Puerto Rican is if you look it up on a map, Puerto Rico is such a small island yet so much success has come from there – from military, athletes, actors, actresses, to world renowned artists. I take great pride in that. You look at it on a map, like a little ant compared to this huge world and so much success has come from there. I couldn’t be prouder.



Is there a Hispanic person who inspires you?



The Hispanic that I look up to is Miguel Angel Cotto Vasquez. He is a Puerto Rican boxer from Puerto Rico. He is someone who I looked up to. He retired in 2017, but that guy was the definition of a true fighter. He gave it his all every single fight. In and out of the ring, he was known for being a gentleman, but a warrior inside the ring.



The Navy gives you so many opportunities. I actually joined as an aviation maintenance administrationman. I changed jobs in 2011. One of the first opportunities I had was getting in contact with local media. Through that, I was able to get a boxing connection that allowed me to go to the very famous Wildcard Boxing Club in Hollywood, California. Miguel Cotto and Freddy Roach, a famous boxing trainer, were there, and I was able to go and meet both of them afterwards.



This job, you think in the Navy, I’m just out on a ship or in the office in front of a monitor, eight hours a day, 40 hours a week, but then we get these types of opportunities and it’s just amazing.



For the military, Joseph B. Aviles Sr., who served in the Navy and was the first Hispanic chief petty officer in the Coast Guard after a branch transfer, inspires me because I lived about 25 minutes away in Corozal, Puerto Rico from Naranjito [where Aviles is from]. These are small towns. Seeing someone from a small town like that, from Puerto Rico, it definitely gave me hope, but not just that – motivation to aim towards that rank. The rank of chief petty officer in the Navy is something that thousands seek and is realized by few, so to me it’s an honor that I get to wear the anchor. When I hear chief, that to me is like, wow, I made it. That inspiration came years ago from looking up his story and where he’s from. It’s not common in these small towns to have people reach that level of rank.



What is the most rewarding part of the job?



To me, when I take that retirement photo or that promotion photo and I deliver that product to that person, I always tell them at the ceremony that in 20 or 30 years they’re not going to remember me, but they’ll remember that picture and that moment. For me, that is special. That’s one thing that keeps me in love with the job day in and day out.



Why is National Hispanic Heritage Month important?



I think it’s important because it gives you time to sit down and reflect on those who came before us, who broke down barriers, who had many challenges. Because of them, I get to sit here and talk to you the way I am today, and I get to move up in the Navy the way that I have. They were the trailblazers, so these observances are important because they make us sit down, reflect, and appreciate how far we have come as a nation, especially for our demographic.



National Hispanic Heritage Month is unusual because it begins in the middle and end of two separate months: Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. This mid-September start date is significant, as it coincides with the Independence Days of several Latin American nations: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua on Sept. 15, followed by Mexico on Sept. 16, Chile on Sept. 18, and Belize on Sept. 21. Extending into October, the month also includes Día de la Raza on Oct. 12, a day that celebrates the fusion of Hispanic cultures.