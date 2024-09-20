Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District awards construction contract for three Kansas Lakes

    Courtesy Photo | John Redmond Reservoir and dam near Burlington, Kansas, on a calm day, Sept. 8, 2022....... read more read more

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract to C&M Contractors Inc., of Doniphan, Missouri, Sept. 20, to perform road work at three of its Kansas lakes.

    The $3,238,610.00 contract will enable road repairs at John Redmond Reservoir, Elk City Lake and Fall River Lake. Tulsa District counts eight lakes in Kansas among its Civil Works portfolio of dams and reservoirs.

