Tulsa District awards construction contract for three Kansas Lakes

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract to C&M Contractors Inc., of Doniphan, Missouri, Sept. 20, to perform road work at three of its Kansas lakes.
The $3,238,610.00 contract will enable road repairs at John Redmond Reservoir, Elk City Lake and Fall River Lake. Tulsa District counts eight lakes in Kansas among its Civil Works portfolio of dams and reservoirs.
