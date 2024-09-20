Defense Health Network National Capital Region Excels in Q3 JOES Best of the Best Rankings

The Defense Health Network National Capital Region (DHN-NCR) is proud to announce its outstanding performance in the third quarter Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES) Best of the Best rankings. DHN-NCR facilities and staff have been recognized across multiple categories, demonstrating their commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services to military members, veterans, and their families.



Top Honors Received:



Category 1: Top 20 Specialty Clinics

#11. Dumfries Occupational Therapy

#16. ATAMMC Audiology Clinic



Category 2: Top 20 Primary Care Clinics

#1. Fairfax Pediatrics Clinics



Achieving the top spot, the Fairfax Pediatrics Clinic sets a high standard for pediatric care within the DHN-NCR, providing comprehensive and compassionate services to our youngest beneficiaries.



Category 3: Top 20 Specialty Care Providers

#2: WRNMMC Urology Clinic – Dr. Gregory Chesnut

#3: WRNMMC Ophthalmology Clinic – Dr. Christiaan Kroesen

#5: FGGM (Dunham) Optometry Clinic – Dr. Cesar Costales

#9: WRNMMC Ophthalmology Clinic – Dr. Kevin Broderick

#10: WRNMMC Orthopedic Clinic – Dr. John Cody

#17: ATAMMC Ophthalmology Clinic – Dr. Shannon Robinson



These rankings highlight the exceptional care provided by our specialty clinics and physicians.



Category 4: Top 20 Primary Care Providers

#4: ATAMMC Family Medicine – Dr. Michael Dickman

#5: WRNMMC Internal Medicine – Dr. Shuchi Saluja

#6: ATAMMC Internal Medicine – Dr. Renata Nowak

#8: ATAMMC Internal Medicine – Dr. Zarmira Ahmed-Yusuf

#12: ATAMMC Family Medicine – Dr. Heather Kuhlman

#17: FGGM Internal Medicine – Dr. Russell Davis



Our primary care providers continue to lead the way in delivering personalized and high-quality care. Congratulations to these dedicated clinicians who consistently go above and beyond to meet the healthcare needs of our community.



Category 5: Top 20 Specialty Care Clerks & Receptionists

#1: WRNMMC Optometry Clinic

#3: ATAMMC Ophthalmology Clinic

#16: WRNMMC Radiation Therapy Clinic



These achievements recognize the outstanding work of our clerks and receptionists, who play a vital role in ensuring seamless patient experiences in our specialty care clinics.



Category 6: Top 20 Primary Care Clerks & Receptionists

#2: FGGM (Fillmore-New Cumberland) Family Medicine

#14: ATAMMC Pediatrics Clinic



Our clerks and receptionists in primary care continue to exemplify excellence, demonstrating commitment to patient-centered care and operational efficiency.



"We truly appreciate the feedback from our patients. Our team of professionals across the National Capital Region are dedicated to providing compassionate and excellent health care," said Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, Director of the Defense Health Network NCR. "These rankings highlight how our team goes above and beyond to provide the highest quality care to our service members, retirees, and their families. We are committed to building trust between our patients and their healthcare team."



Although only making up approximately 5% of all military medical treatment facilities in the Military Health System the DHN-NCR earned 17% of all top honors.



The Defense Health Network National Capital Region is dedicated to delivering high-quality healthcare to military members, retirees, and their families. Our network's success in the Q3 JOES Best of the Best rankings is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our staff to provide exceptional care and service.



For more information about DHN-NCR and our healthcare services, please visit https://www.health.mil/About-MHS/Defense-Health-Networks/DHN-NCR. We are currently open for enrollment at many of our sites, please call Humana Military: TRICARE East at 1-800-444-5445 to enroll today.

Date Taken: 09.23.2024 Date Posted: 09.23.2024 Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US