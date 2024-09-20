JBSA prepares for Beryl

July 6, 5:30 p.m.: As Hurricane Beryl approaches the Texas coast, JBSA leaders continue to maintain readiness by monitoring the situation and preparing for the storm's arrival locally, while also posturing to support regional federal operations as needed. The storm is currently projected by the National Weather Service to make landfall near Port Lavaca, Texas early Monday, but this could change. Models have the track continuing to shift east toward Houston, but the potential for rain and high winds in San Antonio remains. The potential exists for gusts up to 40 knots and rain of 1-2” between Monday and Wednesday. We will continue to provide updates throughout this weather event.







July 6, 10:30 a.m.: As JBSA leaders continue to prepare for Tropical Storm Beryl, so should you. The storm is currently projected by the National Weather Service to track near San Antonio early Monday with strong winds and rain. Models have the track shifting eastward toward Houston, but the potential for the storm to affect San Antonio remains. The potential exists for gusts up to 30 knots and rain of 2-4” between Monday and Wednesday.



Information on hurricane preparations can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/hurricanes/safety/index.html.







July 5: As Hurricane Beryl approaches the Texas coast, please take time today and tomorrow to prepared for high winds and abundant rain. Bring loose items in from outdoors and anchor trampolines, grills, and other items that might be blown away. Even tropical storm strength winds are strong enough to cause damage.



Hurricane Beryl is currently projected to make landfall Monday at Corpus Christi, Texas. It will likely weaken to a tropical storm, but the potential still exists for gusts up to 50 knots and rain of 2-5” between Monday and Wednesday in the Alamo Region.

