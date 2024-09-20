Rhythms of Resilience: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage in Uniform

The vibrant echoes of salsa music and the tantalizing aroma of Arroz con Gandules at family gatherings are more than just fond memories for Sgt. 1st Class Fernando Colon; they encapsulate the spirit of Hispanic Heritage Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the United States’ history, culture, and achievements.



“Celebrating our traditions, like making Arroz con Gandules and lechon during the holidays and dancing salsa at family gatherings, keeps me connected to my roots and gives me a sense of pride and identity,” shares Sgt. Colon, highlighting the essence of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated from September 15 to October 15 each year.



It’s in these festive moments that the foundations of perseverance and diligence were laid, traits that Sgt. Colon channels into every aspect of his military life, from navigating new roles to steering diverse teams towards common goals.



“My heritage has taught me the importance of resilience and hard work. In the military, these values have helped me navigate challenges, whether adapting to new roles or leading diverse teams. My cultural background has always been a source of strength and inspiration,” he explains.



As the newly appointed 10SG Equal Opportunity Advisor, Sgt. Colon envisions a workplace where diversity is not just acknowledged but celebrated, crafting initiatives that aim to educate and appreciate the myriad cultures that strengthen the fabric of their unit.



“The Hispanic community has contributed immensely to our nation, from music, sports, and military service,” he notes, adding that, “Personally, figures like Roberto Clemente have inspired me. The military benefits greatly from this diversity, as it brings a wide range of perspectives and solutions to the table.”



To the younger Hispanic soldiers, he offers this advice: “Your unique background is an asset. Embrace it and use it to guide you and inspire others. And never forget that seeking mentorship and building a supportive network are key steps to success in any military career.”



Looking ahead, Sgt. Colon is particularly enthusiastic about developing mentorship programs that blend cultural wisdom with leadership training, fostering an environment of understanding and unity.



“One defining moment for me was helping my island and family during Hurricane Maria in 2017. It was one of those moments that you feel a sense of commitment and compassion for your people. This experience helps me to understand how much I love my culture and Puerto Rico,” he recounts.



Behind his achievements and aspirations stands his family, whose unwavering support has been his anchor and motivation throughout his 15 years of military service, helping him remain focused and resilient through the toughest times.



“As the Equal Opportunity Advisor, my main goal is to foster an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued,” he states, underscoring his commitment to diversity and cohesion.



As Sgt. Colon continues to advance initiatives that bridge cultural heritage and military excellence during Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond, his story is a vibrant reminder of how personal heritage can enrich professional landscapes and inspire communities far and wide.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2024 Date Posted: 09.22.2024 19:39 Story ID: 481475 Location: US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rhythms of Resilience: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage in Uniform, by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.