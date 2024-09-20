Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    District of Columbia National Guard Supports the District’s First Public Safety Job Fair

    D.C. National Guard supports the District’s First Public Safety Job Fair

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Story by Ayan Sheikh 

    DC National Guard

    WASHINGTON, D.C.—On Friday, Sept. 20, nearly 2,900 people attended the District’s inaugural Public Safety Job Fair at the D.C. Armory, aimed at recruiting for critical roles across the city’s public safety agencies.

    The event brought together eight District public safety agencies, including the D.C. National Guard (DCNG), all actively recruiting for positions in emergency response, law enforcement, and public safety administration.

    “Addressing public safety vacancies in the District of Columbia is not just a matter of filling positions, it’s about restoring trust, ensuring community well-being, and fostering a safer environment for all District residents,” noted Marcus Hunt, Director of D.C. Government Operations-DCNG.

    Mayor Muriel Bowser, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah, and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith were in attendance, engaging with attendees and supporting the city’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its public safety workforce.

    Job seekers had the opportunity to submit resumes, receive application advice, and meet directly with hiring managers from each agency. The job fair offered a unique chance to connect with public safety officials and learn more about the competitive salaries, recruitment incentives, benefits, and career growth opportunities available in these critical roles.

    “By connecting residents with meaningful job opportunities, we’re investing in the future of our community and empowering individuals to build better lives for themselves and their families,” said Hunt.

    The event underscored Mayor Bowser’s commitment to creating pathways to the middle class for D.C. residents, reinforcing her administration's focus on economic mobility and public safety.

