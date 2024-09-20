From Contract Specialist to Contracting Journeyperson

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Positions within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contracting career field are crucial to the success of engineering projects supporting global infrastructure.



While climbing the ladder in this career field requires a combination of technical knowledge, leadership skills and the understanding of federal regulations, Ronnell Booker, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville’s Contracting director, said the path is direct and laid out in front of each contracting professional to achieve success.



“Contracting has a very regimented career development process focused on a mix of classroom training with expectations for good on-the-job experience,” Booker said.



Contract specialists, typically new to the field, are responsible for the procurement of services, supplies and construction contracts in support of Huntsville Center’s missions. They ensure compliance with federal laws and regulations, as well as the specific requirements of each contract.



“As a contracting specialist, your role is to do the legwork to ensure every step of the contract process complies with the Federal Acquisition Regulations, FAR,” Michael Gratz, a Huntsville Center contracting specialist said.



“We build contracts that have the right documentation, clauses, different types of solicitation depending on the type of project as well as do any needed modifications of the contracts.”



Entry-level positions often involve drafting, reviewing and negotiating contract terms. As specialists gain experience, they are given more responsibility over higher-value and complex contracts.



“At Huntsville Center, employees work on a variety of service branches’ contracts, so we are able to gain a level of proficiency with the different types of contracts,” Gratz said. “It is good to have these experiences early on in your career to handle any type of contract the Corps might use."

One of the key milestones in advancing for contracting is obtaining professional certifications.



The Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act, DAWIA, mandates that contracting personnel must achieve different levels of certification. These certifications focus on enhancing a specialist's proficiency in the Federal Acquisition Regulation, cost analysis, negotiation techniques and contract administration.



“Along with other certifications, a specialist will need to complete the Contracting Certification Exam prep course and the pass the exam in order to progress in their career,” Gratz said.



These requirements must be completed within three years of beginning in the contracting career field.



After gaining experience and pursuing professional development, contract professionals are eligible to move into a mid-level role.



To transition into this role, specialists must obtain a higher level of DAWIA certification and demonstrate a solid track record of contract management.



With a managerial position, contracting professionals will have greater authority and responsibility to sign and obligate contracts on behalf of the government.



Contract managers are often responsible for high-value or complex contracts and are expected to exercise sound judgment when evaluating proposals, determining award criteria and overseeing the administration of active contracts.



“Contracting is a very regimented career field, which means it has checks and balances to reduce the risk of non-compliance with regulation and policy,” Booker explained.



Adherence to the different regulations and policies is done via multiple types of review from different entities.



“These controls are all in place to meet our fiduciary responsibility to the American taxpayer by being transparent with how the funds are being spent,” Booker said.



As Contracting Director and the top contracting official within the Huntsville Center, Booker, oversees all procurement activities and manages the contracting workforce along with a team of over 200 personnel, ensuring that contracts are executed with precision and integrity.



This role requires not only technical expertise, but also strategic planning, policy development and ensuring that the Center’s contracting processes align with the FAR and the Center’s mission objectives.



Booker elaborated on the importance of the work the contracting team, “The support Huntsville Center provides to USACE would not be possible without the work that 200 people within the Contracting Directorate perform every day.”



“If you want to be part of an organization that has impact on directly supporting the warfighter and spurs our national economy, then the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the place to be,” Booker said.

