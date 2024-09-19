Best Squad Competition: Spc. Sean Striedel, D Company, 782d MI Battalion (Cyber)

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Sean Striedel, who hails from Austin, Texas, is an operator,...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Sean Striedel, who hails from Austin, Texas, is an operator, assigned to D Company, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 12. Spc. Striedel was a team member on the 782d MI Battalion (Cyber) Best Squad which won the 2025 Brigade Best Squad Competition (BSC) and received the Army Commendation Medal for his achievement from Col. Candy Boparai, the commander of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), September 12. see less | View Image Page

FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Sean Striedel, who hails from Austin, Texas, is an operator, assigned to D Company, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 12.



Spc. Striedel was a team member on the 782d MI Battalion (Cyber) Best Squad which won the 2025 Brigade Best Squad Competition (BSC) and received the Army Commendation Medal for his achievement from Col. Candy Boparai, the commander of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), September 12.



Striedel attended Faith Academy High School and is a certified Basic Host/Network Analyst.



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN?

“To serve is to give your all and I was motivated to join so that I could provide a good life for my family.”



DISCUSS THE IMPACT OF FAMILY AND CULTURE ON YOUR DECISION TO JOIN THE ARMY AND YOUR SERVICE

“I joined the Army so that I could challenge myself and learn new skills while having career that would allow me to fully support my family.”



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

“My future goals are to complete the forge pipeline and to continue to seize every opportunity to better myself.”



IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE QUOTE?

“I would like to recognize Sgt. Keaton Posey and Spc. Sean Sobik for stepping up and carrying my weight when I could not. I could not have done this without the support of my team. They went above and beyond what was expected of them. My favorite quote throughout the competition was “with arms wide open” by Creed.”



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BSC AND WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO OTHERS

“To prepare for the BSC we had daily PT sessions. I recommend competing in the BSC for the opportunities it provides in the future.”



WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BSC

“My favorite experience throughout the BSC will always be land navigation. Nature does not care who you are, you are still getting stuck in the mud.”