US, Republic of Korea renew airlift support agreement

Photo By Eric Franklin | U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment disembark a Korean Air aircraft at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 18, 2024, exercising the Mutual Airlift Support Agreement U.S. Transportation Command extended with South Korea in August 2024. The agreement was originally signed in July 2004 and enables heightened operational readiness between the U.S. and South Korea and dynamic use of contracted civilian aircraft during contingencies on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Eric Franklin)

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. (September 20, 2024) — U.S. Transportation Command renewed a Mutual Airlift Support Agreement with the Republic of Korea last month, enhancing airlift capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.



The Mutual Airlift Support Agreement, or MASA, was originally signed in July 2004 and enables coordination between the U.S. and Korean Air Force, as well as its contracted civilian aircraft, during contingencies on the Korean Peninsula.



“The renewal of MASA is a significant step in reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Rich McClintic, USTRANSCOM Liaison to U.S. Forces Korea. “It demonstrates our readiness to respond swiftly and effectively to any contingency, ensuring stability and security in the region.”



In the past year alone, the MASA has been pivotal in several key operations. During Korea Rotation Force ’24, the U.S. and ROK repositioned 540 personnel and 190,000 pounds of equipment between Osan Air Base, South Korea; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Fort Cavazos, Texas.



“The ROKAF and Korean Air have been practicing MASA since 2004,” said Maj. Junyoung Lee, MASA Program Manager, ROKAF. “From the moment USTRANSCOM's request was received to the moment the aircraft took off… the ROKAF consulted and coordinated with Korean Air to support the exercise.



The renewed MASA includes an updated arrangement that outlines specific steps for command and control, aiming to improve military coordination processes and operational efficiency.



The initial mission to assess the updated MASA is executing now. This mission involves airlifting approximately 250 soldiers from the Republic of Korea to Fort Cavazos, Texas, and transporting 260 soldiers from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, to Osan Air Base.



“By deepening our military collaboration [through MASA], we build stronger ties with our partners and demonstrate our collective ability to address emerging security challenges,” added Col. McClintic.



While the MASA has undergone revisions since its initiation, the strong relationship between the two nations has remained consistent.