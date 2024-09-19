Sikeston Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Fireman Bo Riddle graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fireman Bo Riddle graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) September 19, 2024 see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Fireman Bo Riddle graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) September 19, 2024.



Riddle, from Sikeston, Missouri, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the chance to expand his career opportunities.



“My brother and I always talked about serving in the military,” Riddle said. “When we were kids, we thought that being in the Marines would be cool. But as we got older and I started looking into different jobs and the opportunities each branch offered, the Navy seemed like a better choice. The bonuses and work experience that I’ll receive while also being able to serve my country was too good to pass up.”



Riddle, 18, graduated from Sikeston High School, where he was a member of the student council and the football, baseball, wrestling, and track and field teams. In addition, Riddle also became a certified apprentice welder.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Riddle is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



The award, according to Riddle, is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“Before coming to boot camp, my recruiter told me about award winners,” says Riddle. “Even though I knew how big of a challenge it was going to be, it was a goal of mine. I even had a heart to heart with my RDC, and he let me know what would be required of me to even have a chance. When it was announced that I won, I was in complete shock. It was something that I wanted, but there were times when I doubted myself and whether or not it would be possible. I’m just happy I was able to make my family proud and that my hard work paid off.”



Riddle’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Builder (BUC) Erik Rau, Yeoman 1st Class (YN1) Joshua Murillo and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class (BM2) Vanessa Suazo, and they guided him through the 10-week process.



“I showed up to boot camp with the mindset that I would work hard no matter what,” Riddle said. “YN1 Murillo was someone I connected with right away, and he explained to everyone in our division that whatever difficulties we had here, it would ultimately be a very small part of our career. This really helped me to put things in perspective and not make such a big deal out of small things and concentrate instead on doing the best that I could on that day. He shared his own stories and personal hardships in the Navy with us too, which motivated me to learn as much as possible from him and my other RDCs while I had the chance.”



Additionally, Riddle said his fellow recruits helped push him to success.



“Seaman Recruit Sweeney is someone I connected with while I was here. I got along with him and related to him on a personal level. He was someone I could trust and talk to about all of my struggles. He gave me a ton of good advice and is someone who will be a lifelong friend. This experience definitely would not have been the same without him and the other recruits I got to know during my time here.”



Riddle said his biggest challenge was learning to communicate effectively with such a wide range of people.



“I’ve always been a pretty good athlete and a decent test taker, so that part of boot camp came pretty naturally to me,” he said. “Communicating as a leader is not something I had any experience with, so it was definitely a challenge at times. The people here are from all over the place, and the way people communicate here is a lot different than where I grew up. Although I’m by no means perfect, I’m much better at communicating orders and seeing things from a different perspective than I was when I got here. A goal of mine will be to continue to improve my communication skills as I move through training school and eventually to the fleet.”



After graduation, Riddle will attend Machinist’s Mate, Nuclear Power (MMN) “A” School in Charleston, South Carolina, where he will gain a comprehensive understanding of pressurized-water Naval nuclear power plants, including reactor core nuclear principles, heat transfer and fluid systems, plant chemistry and materials, mechanical and electrical systems, and radiological control.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.