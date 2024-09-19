Hispanic Heritage Month: The land of opportunity

Every morning began like the soft opening of a familiar song, the melody of my name drifting from the kitchen, blending with the ballads from Ritmo Romántica, "your radio of ballads." It was the soundtrack of my childhood, setting the rhythm for days spent hurrying off to Catholic school and meeting friends who felt like family. For the first 16 years of my life, my world remained steady and unchanging.



Though I was born in the United States, the thought of returning never crossed my mind after we moved to Peru when I was just three months old. Peru wasn’t just where I lived, it was my home. The streets, people and vibrant culture were all I knew. I felt like I could conquer anything without ever stepping outside its borders.



American culture was a distant dream, I didn’t think about it, and I never saw myself living there. My life revolved around school, family, and friends; the people who taught me how to cook, dance, and embrace the small joys of life. This was my comfort zone, and I couldn’t be happier.



In 2021, I turned 18 and the cracks began to show in my seemingly perfect world. I decided to get my Industrial Engineer degree, but my college experience was interrupted by the COVID pandemic making classes feel like an endless loop of Zoom calls, more a chore than a path to my future. Soon I realized that I was trapped in a degree I didn’t love, and every day felt the same, empty and aimless. It was during one particularly difficult math exam that everything came crashing down.



I remember sitting there, my mind blank, my chest tight, with the weight of failure settling on my shoulders. My hands shook, my thoughts scattered, and not a single answer came to me. I hit rock bottom, feeling trapped and lost, desperate for a way out.



My parents, always my greatest supporters, understood this too. Deep down, they knew I needed to search for opportunities far from home. When I decided to move to the U.S., they stood behind me, giving me the courage and support needed to seek my second chance.

That chance came through my uncle Jason and my aunt Alejandra in Wichita, Kansas. They welcomed me into their home with open arms and the warmth of family that made the foreign feel familiar. Their door wasn’t just a passage into a new house, it was a gateway to a new life. They taught me the lessons of adulthood, independence, and responsibility.



The move to the U.S. was like stepping into a new world. Suddenly, everything was different, the accents, customs, and even the way people joke. I thought I spoke English well, but soon realized how much I struggled with the language in everyday life. Conversations felt empty and sometimes pointless since I couldn't understand what they were saying.



My uncle was like a second father to me, he taught me the practical aspects of this new life, teaching me how to drive, how to fix my car, and navigate this new world. Always willing to lend me a hand without expecting anything in return.

My aunt, with the heart (and temper) of a true Latina being both compassionate of my situation and with a strong sense of discipline accompanied with a sharp tongue ready to “kindly” share her thoughts while showing me how to be self-sufficient at home and at work. She reminded me nonstop about my English pronunciation, a skill I’m still working on today.



Together, they became my foundation in this new country, and I will always be grateful for their support. Thanks to their guidance and encouragement, I found the strength to keep going. It was their influence that led me to join the Air Force, not just to improve myself, but to honor those who helped me when I needed it most, and to give back to the country that gave me a second chance.



After one year in the Air Force, I can say it has given me everything I hoped for. I found lifelong friends, a meaningful career, and the opportunity to experience a whole new country. While learning my job I found a new passion in photography, I’ve covered meaningful events, met leadership from different squadrons and shared the stories of airmen across the wing, I even flew in a C-130 for an airshow and had my work recognized by Headquarters Air Force.



I’m looking forward to better myself but also one day to share everybody else’s Air Force stories and the positive impact they have on the people around them.

