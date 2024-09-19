What’s it like to hike up an Indonesian volcano? An Army engineer’s experience

Photo By Spc. Devin Davis | U.S. Army Sgt. Mitzuki Blanquiset, a utilities equipment repairer with 523rd Engineer...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Devin Davis | U.S. Army Sgt. Mitzuki Blanquiset, a utilities equipment repairer with 523rd Engineer Support Company, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command smiles at the camera during a cultural day event in East Java, Indonesia, Sept. 4, 2024. The event consisted of a jeep tour to Mount Bromo, an active volcano, Hindu pilgrimage site, located in the Tengger Mountains. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — Sgt. Mitzuki Blanquiset, a utilities equipment repairer with the 130th Engineer Brigade, had always had some type of connection to the environment — whether it was building military construction projects or observing nature by acknowledging the beauty of the world around her.



Her latest mission, Super Garuda Shield 24 in Indonesia, led her across the international date line, away from the familiarity of her home on Oahu, Hawaii, to a 3.4-mile hike up an active volcano. Mount Bromo is a Hindu pilgrimage site and part of the Tengger Mountains in East Java, Indonesia.



Though both Indonesia and Hawaii share some similarities, there are still distinct differences. However, Blanquiset embraced this with her characteristic enthusiasm.



“I will always be amazed by nature. Mount Bromo was a cool and peaceful experience,” said Blanquiset. “The views were beautiful, and I took my time enjoying everything Indonesia had to offer.”



Arriving to Indonesia

Blanquiset’s assignment was straightforward: share the Army’s HAZMAT standards with the Indonesian National Armed Forces and serve as an operational safety noncommissioned officer. In addition, she assisted her fellow engineers in constructing a road at Puslatour 5, an INAF military base, as part of SGS 24. Even in the midst of SGS24, Blanquiset had a personal goal — explore the stunning landscapes, iconic sunrises, and unique natural phenomena of Indonesia.



“I’ve known Blanquiset for two years now,” said Sgt. Antonio Morales, a horizontal construction engineer with 523rd Engineer Support Company, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command. “She’s a happy person. Very social and not afraid to get to know people. She has a genuine need to help people and share her knowledge with others, so they can progress.”



Blanquiset’s first few weeks in East Java were spent meticulously executing her mission. A typical day at work could last 10 hours. Still, Blanquiset took her time making sure her job was done correctly. Her team of engineers, accustomed to the rugged terrain, were critical in helping her navigate the intricate work.



“It was a great learning experience. Right away I felt welcomed and enjoyed seeing not only how our partners worked but also how humbling their culture is – the Indonesian Armed Forces, Canadians, and the Japanese,” said Blanquiset.



Immersing in the Culture

Everything went smoothly for Blanquiset during the exercise. Within her first couple of days she celebrated her birthday. She was surprised how happy her foreign partners were for her, having only known her for a week. The only struggle for her was the language barrier. Even then, Blanquiset was able to break through those barriers and create meaningful moments with her Indonesian counterparts.



“She’s great at talking to people. That’s just her being her,” said Morales. “She made plenty of connections with our foreign partners, and she made sure that they would never forget her as a person or as a military Soldier representing the United States.”



During the construction of the road, there was also a monument simultaneously being built. This structure consisted of flags with different cities and states on them representing were the different service members traveled from to support SGS24. While working on the monument, Morales noticed there was not any representation from Mexico, even though he, Blanquiset and others from Latin America were present and contributing to the exercise.



“It started out as a joke between us. I was telling the Indonesian engineers that if they don’t put Mexico up, I was going to stop working,” said Morales. “They actually put it up though. When Blanquiset found out, she requested for them to also put up Panama.”



Which they were more than happy to do. The next day Panama was added to the monument, and Blanquiset couldn’t hold back her excitement. Even though she’s a proud U.S. citizen and Soldier, she also loves her roots and where she comes from.



“Leaving my track of where I was born and raised to make my family proud means a lot to me,” said Blanquiset. “It was important for me to be a part of Super Garuda Shield 2024. This was a way to remind me and our partners what we accomplished there during our short time.”



After the final touches on the road were completed, Blanquiset and her peers found themselves with a rare window of free time. She was told about Mount Bromo’s eerie beauty and its status as one of Indonesia’s most iconic volcanoes. The idea of hiking to its rim was irresistible. The notion of standing at the edge of an active volcano, gazing into its smoking crater, was a lure she couldn’t ignore.



The Hike

Late one night, just before midnight as the light’s reflection from the moon peaked through the clouds, Blanquiset and her peers piled in a tour bus with an interpreter named Kayobi. The air was warm outside, but on the bus, it was cool and crisp. The night was bathed in darkness as the engineers prepared for a five-hour journey to Mount Bromo.



The next morning when they arrived, Blanquiset’s excitement grew. Everyone exited the bus and jumped into different vehicles in groups of five. It was nearly freezing outside. Nothing like the heat they experienced back at the base while they were working.



“It was peaceful. Such a surreal experience. I was freezing but at peace,” said Blanquiset. “There is a quote I like from Eric Dickey, ‘Every day, a million miracles begin at sunrise.’”



Which is exactly where their journey began. Once the vehicles arrived at the base of Love Hill, everyone got out and took a short hike to the top for a sunrise view. After the excitement wore off, everyone gathered around for a head count, hot chocolate and breakfast at a local dining area.



“The food tasted fresh with a touch of love,” said Blanquiset. “It got to a point that the locals already knew what I wanted to eat.”



After breakfast, the real exercise began. The hike started at a slow pace across the “sea of sand.” The path was rough, winding through ash and rocky terrain. Some people opted to pay for a horse ride through the sand toward the base of the volcano.



Blanquiset was captivated by the sight of the landscape. The trek was challenging, but her Army training prepared her well for the physical demands.



“Imagine having weights on your feet while you are walking up hill. But it didn’t matter because you get caught with the views,” said Blanquiset. “I just let everyone go ahead while I took my time taking it all in.”



The final stretch to the rim of the crater was steep, and Blanquiset focused all her energy and concentration. When she finally reached the top, the view was nothing short of breathtaking. The crater below was a cauldron of dark gray, with sulfurous smoke rising into the sky. The surrounding landscape stretched out like an ancient painting.



Blanquiset stood at the edge, feeling the warmth from the crater below as she took in the panorama, and connection to the vast forces of nature. For her, it was a moment of solitude and peace.



“I felt like I was on top of the world,” said Blanquiset. “I felt a strong self-presence being surrounded by nature. Cleared my mind and my soul.”



While marveling at the natural processes that shaped this powerful landscape, Blanquiset took a few moments to reflect on her journey — how her role as an Army engineer had brought her to this extraordinary place, blending her technical skills with her personal passions.



As they made their way back down the volcano, the journey back to base was filled with a sense of accomplishment and awe. Blanquiset felt a renewed sense of purpose. The mission had been a success, and her personal adventure had been an unforgettable experience. Mount Bromo had offered her a glimpse into the raw untamed beauty of the natural world.



“It was a phenomenal experience – a great place to be with amazing people who loved to smile and enjoy each other’s company,” said Blanquiset. “We worked hard and completed our mission. I felt like it was a home away from home. To me it wasn’t work. It was a humbling experience.”



As she prepared for her departure back to Hawaii, Blanquiset knew she would carry the memory of Mount Bromo with her. Though her journey would soon take her back to her familiar duties, the volcanic landscape of East Java would forever remain a cherished chapter in her story.