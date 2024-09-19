PEC BBQ team wins 1st and 3rd place trophies

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The heat is on at Camp Robinson’s PT field as competitors from across Arkansas gather for the annual Minuteman Day BBQ Cook-off hosted by the Arkansas National Guard.

Minuteman Day opens the gates to the community, showcasing the training, tools, and equipment soldiers use every day. In addition to displays, the event features several competitions designed to build camaraderie within the community.

In the spirit of friendly rivalry, the National Guard Professional Education Center (PEC), the premier educational facility of the National Guard co-located at Camp Robinson, has assembled a team led by Master Sgt. Joe Thibault to compete in the BBQ Cook-off.

Thibault, a longtime staple of PEC, has served in various roles over the years and currently oversees Brigade S-1 (Finance and Personnel) as the Noncommissioned Officer in Charge. He is also deeply committed to community service, recently receiving the “Be the Hero” award from Heroes Behind the Line, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting first responders and military personnel.

“Any and all first responders and military need to be seen like this, because we are the community,” Thibault says. “We must have a culture that shows up in good times and in bad to support each other.”

This dedication to service shines through in his work with Minuteman Day and the Arkansas National Guard. While he may not enjoy cooking for himself, Thibault’s passion for cooking for others strengthens both his team and PEC.

Thibault’s love of cooking and his team’s hard work ultimately earned PEC a spot on the podium, winning third place in the “Appetizers” category and first place in the “Ribs” category.

When asked about the team’s success, Thibault attributed it to “Diversity, trust in each other, love for serve, and the want to be around great people doing something fun.”

“Even if it was hard work, it was fun,” Thibault says. “What I got was a team that was absolutely amazing, a commander who was supportive, and staff from all over that took their time out of their weekend to show support and be present with us. It really meant a lot, and I look forward to doing more for the community and PEC. Readiness truly does start here.”

