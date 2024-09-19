Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stay In the Know With TRICARE Newsletters

    Courtesy Photo | Did you know that TRICARE publishes quarterly newsletters? The TRICARE Health Matters...... read more read more

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Health Agency

    FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Did you know that TRICARE publishes quarterly newsletters? The TRICARE Health Matters Newsletter and the TRICARE Dental Program Health Matters Newsletter keep you up to date, whether you live stateside or overseas. These newsletters offer helpful information about your health and dental plans, as well as the latest TRICARE news.

    “The newsletters aim to help you get the most out of your TRICARE benefit,” said Robert Agnello, team lead, benefit web and publications, for the Defense Health Agency. “They’ll provide important details about your benefit, along with tips for improving and maintaining your and your family’s overall health.”

    The DHA published the latest issue of the TRICARE Health Matters Newsletter on Sept. 10.

    Topics in Issue 3 include:

    • Know how TRICARE regions are changing in 2025
    • TRICARE coverage for children
    • MHS GENESIS secure messaging
    • Guide to overseas travel
    • Tips for managing your DEERS record

    TRICARE releases separate newsletters for the East, West, and Overseas regions. Each issue includes articles written by the contractors for each region. This way, you get the latest content directly from your regional contractor.

    The DHA works with the TDP contractor, United Concordia, to publish the TRICARE Dental Program Health Matters Newsletter.

    Topics in Issue 3 of the dental newsletter include:

    • Tips for communicating effectively with your dentist
    • How to find network dentists
    • OCONUS dental provider options
    • Understanding dental specialists
    • Finding the right TDP dentist after a PCS

    You can find current and past issues on the TRICARE publications page.

    Want to stay updated with future newsletters? You can subscribe to TRICARE emails to get them delivered right to your inbox.

    Would you like the latest TRICARE news sent to you by email? Visit TRICARE Subscriptions, and create your personalized profile to get benefit updates, news, and more.

