Airman Spotlight: First PRANG female pavement & construction apprentice

MUÑIZ AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Puerto Rico -- U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maria Milagros Alicea Candelaria, recently became the first-ever female pavement and construction heavy equipment apprentice in the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard.



Alicea dreamed about joining the Air Force since she was 17, but having committed to her studies early in life, she focused on a career as an oncology nurse for more than 10 years in the civilian sector.



As time passed, she remembered all the various opportunities that the military offered, driving Alicea to research different career fields before deciding to talk to a recruiter.



“I love being a nurse. I love oncology. But I wanted to do more because I know I can do more,” said Alicea. “It’s a feeling of accomplishment, striving to learn more than one career path.”



Prioritizing occupations that were different from her civilian career and that would push her outside of her comfort zone, Alicea told her recruiter that the pavement and construction career field best matched her new goals.



“When I saw the different jobs within the Civil Engineer Squadron, their equipment, and what they do in different places around the world; I said yeah, that’s what I want to do; that’s my challenge. I want to be sweaty and working with my hands outside in the dirt,” said Alicea.



While she found basic military training and technical school both intimidating and exciting, she credited her CES team for supporting her throughout her journey.



“The thing I love most about this job is that this is a team effort every time; you’re never working alone,” said Alicea. “When you work closely with your wingmen, you create a family bond.”



Senior Master Sgt. Ismael Rodriguez Rivera, the heavy repair superintendent with the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, expressed how quickly Alicea adapted to the challenging demands of the CES, and praised her tenacity and drive.



"Since she joined the pavement and construction section, A1C Alicea has demonstrated exceptional skills and a remarkable commitment to excellence,” said Rodriguez. “Her seamless integration and outstanding performance are a testament to the high caliber qualities she brings to our operations as an Airman.”



Discussing her goals within the CES, Alicea expressed a passion for travel and a desire to take advantage of all the opportunities a career with the military has to offer.



“I want to continue to grow in this career,” said Alicea. “I’m looking forward to getting on a plane and supporting every mission, I want to travel everywhere!”



When asked what advice Alicea would give to other women who want to enter the pavement and construction career field or similar hands-on type jobs, she encouraged all to explore their full potential and not limit themselves.



“This career field is challenging, but if you want it, you can do it,” said Alicea. “Don’t let anyone tell you what you can or can’t do, you’ll never know what you can achieve if you don’t try, so try your hardest and don’t quit.”

