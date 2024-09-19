A Legacy of Dedication: Mr. Norvel Turner Jr. to Receive Distinguished Civilian Service Medal

Photo By Leo Jenkins | Mr. Norvel C. Turner Jr., U.S. Army Central Safety Director, reflects on his career...... read more read more Photo By Leo Jenkins | Mr. Norvel C. Turner Jr., U.S. Army Central Safety Director, reflects on his career while holding his Department of Defense Outstanding Employee with a Disability Award and Distinguished Civilian Service Medal at Patton Hall, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Sept. 11, 2024. Turner has devoted over five decades to enhancing the safety of Soldiers and civilians. (U.S. Army photo by Leo Jenkins) see less | View Image Page

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – On Sept. 5, 2024, Mr. Norvel Turner Jr. received the Distinguished Civilian Service Medal, the highest honor a civilian can receive from the U.S. Army, after 52 years of remarkable service. Turner, currently the U.S. Army Central (USARCENT) Safety Director, embodies the essence of selfless dedication, a journey that began in 1972 when he joined the Army to pursue higher education through the GI Bill. What started as a stepping stone soon transformed into a lifetime of commitment to the Army’s mission, Soldiers, and families.



Turner reflected on his early days, saying, "The Army gave me the opportunity for education, but it also gave me something more—an opportunity to make a difference." This ethos of making a difference guided his entire career, both in uniform and as a civilian leader. Whether deployed in combat zones or shaping safety protocols for thousands of Soldiers, Turner’s work has always focused on protecting lives.



His most significant role came in 2010 when he was appointed USARCENT’s Safety Director. During his 13 years in the role, Turner established a safety culture that permeated Army operations across the Middle East. Under his leadership, USARCENT earned the Secretary of the Army’s Three Star Headquarters Safety Award four years in a row, an achievement Turner credits to his team. “I’ve never stood on an island by myself. This award is for the team, for all of us,” he said.



One of Turner’s proudest accomplishments was standing up the safety program for Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria. "There was no program when I arrived, and we built it from the ground up," Turner recalled. His efforts ensured the safety of countless Soldiers during complex joint and coalition operations in some of the most volatile regions of the world.



But Turner’s legacy isn’t limited to the professional realm. He is deeply involved in his community, mentoring youth and volunteering to help the less fortunate. "It's important to give back, both in the Army and outside of it. I’ve always felt a responsibility to mentor others and ensure the next generation is ready to carry the torch," he said.



When asked about the secret to his success, Turner simply stated, "You have to be willing to give 100%, and then some, every day. If you're not, you need to take inventory of yourself and ask what you can do better." This philosophy has been a cornerstone of his leadership style, motivating those around him to strive for excellence.



Turner’s humility and dedication have inspired many, but his time in the Army is winding down. “I know everyone has their time, and mine is nearing its end,” Turner said with a quiet smile. However, he remains focused on his mission: "As long as I can continue serving Soldiers and their families, I will. The job is never done."



For many who know him, Turner’s career is a testament to what it means to serve something larger than oneself. "Mr. Turner has dedicated his life to ensuring that Soldiers return home safely," said Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commanding general of USARCENT. "His impact on this command and the Army will be felt for years to come."



In receiving the Distinguished Civilian Service Medal, Turner’s legacy of service, leadership, and mentorship is undeniable. "I hope the seeds I’ve planted continue to grow long after I’m gone," he said. With 52 years of service behind him, Turner’s impact will indeed continue to flourish, both within the Army and in the community he so passionately serves.