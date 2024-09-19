Avenger Triad 24: V Corps' Key Role in Strengthening NATO Interoperability

Photo By Sgt. Tyler Brock | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy N. Thombleson, V Corps deputy commanding general of...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tyler Brock | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy N. Thombleson, V Corps deputy commanding general of support, speaks about the importance of maintaining warfighting capabilities after recognizing V Corps Soldiers for their work during Avenger Triad 24 in Fort Knox, Kentucky, Sept. 19, 2024. By incorporating emerging technologies, refining coordination processes, and fostering cooperation across international boundaries, the exercise ensured that NATO remains a capable and united force, prepared to address any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — V Corps participated in Avenger Triad 24 from both its headquarters in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Poznan, Poland, September 9-19. Avenger Triad is a command post exercise led by U.S. Army Europe and Africa where organizations test and enhance their ability to synchronize U.S. and NATO warfighting across Europe. The exercise also enabled V Corps to increase operational readiness and interoperability with Allies while testing new military formations and integrating emerging technologies. V Corps, the U.S. Army’s only forward-deployed corps headquarters, played a pivotal role in improving the capabilities of NATO allies while continuing its mission to strengthen operations across multiple levels.



V Corps leveraged years of experience in Europe to lead and enhance interoperability among five multinational corps. This was highlighted by the participation of Lt. Gen. Adam Joks, a former V Corps deputy commanding general for interoperability who now commands the 2nd Polish Corps.



"Lt. Gen. Joks’ command of the 2nd Polish Corps shows how V Corps leadership continues to shape NATO’s readiness and capacity," said Maj. Gen. Maciej Jablonski, V Corps’ current deputy commanding general for interoperability. "I can think of no organization better postured to support our allies than V Corps."



Brig. Gen. Jarosław Mokrzycki, chief of staff for the 2nd Polish Corps, highlighted the importance of unified collaboration in achieving the objectives of Avenger Triad 24. As a leader within the Polish Army, Mokrzycki has seen firsthand how effective joint operations depend on more than just tactical coordination; they require a shared understanding of the operational landscape, the efficient use of technology, and the ability to integrate tasks across multinational forces. He described how the exercise brought together key elements from multiple NATO countries to form a cohesive combat force.



"The development of cooperation through the creation of common operational awareness among the corps commands, the extensive use of IT tools to manage the battlefield, and the responsibility for executing a sub-task in a larger, coordinated allied land operation, this is the essence of the Avenger Triad 24 exercise from the perspective of the 2nd Polish Corps," said Mokrzycki. "We fight corps by corps, restoring security to Europe, acting as a true band of brothers. We fight to win."



One of the key focuses of Avenger Triad 24 was testing new Army formations like the Armored Division of 2030 alongside key tactical units such as the Polish Army’s 23rd Artillery Regiment.



"Avenger Triad increased readiness by exercising staff processes and experimenting with new Army formations," Jablonski noted. "We expanded our impact by incorporating tactical-level units like the 23rd Artillery Regiment within the 1st Cavalry Division headquarters, ensuring a deeper level of integration."



For Spc. Jasmine Stojanvich, an all-source intelligence analyst assigned to V Corps, the exercise was both demanding and informative. The corps’ intelligence team, V Corps G2, worked closely with NATO counterparts to refine information-sharing protocols and ensure actionable intelligence reached decision-makers.



"Our role in intelligence is to gather, assess, and provide critical information to senior leaders so they can make informed decisions," Stojanvich said. "Collaborating with French and U.K. officers was particularly insightful, showing us how our partners view and interpret information differently."



Collaboration and synchronization were at the heart of the exercise. V Corps played a key role in facilitating cooperation between U.S. Army Europe and Africa, five other corps, and NATO forces. This exercise sent a clear message: We are stronger together, and this exercise demonstrated how critical integration is to the strength of NATO.



"V Corps is critical to enabling the other corps and U.S. Army Europe and Africa to get the most out of this exercise," Jablonski explained. "Enabling continuous transformation with our allies starts with exercises like Avenger Triad."



The exercise not only improved multinational operations but also underscored the Corps' role in helping NATO allies adapt to modern warfare's evolving challenges. A crucial component of Avenger Triad was the synchronization of operations with the Polish 2nd Corps, Poland’s Territorial Defense Forces, and NATO’s Multi-National Corps – Northeast. V Corps’ leadership in coordinating these efforts demonstrated its ability to work in a complex, multinational environment while improving operational readiness at all levels.



Liaison officers, known as LNOs, from V Corps are assigned to various NATO countries such as Poland. They played an essential role in bridging communication between the corps and multinational forces. The LNOs were integral in ensuring that operational synchronization occurred smoothly across international borders. Maj. Gen. Bryan M. Howay, deputy commanding general for maneuver and maneuver support assigned to the 2nd Polish Corps, said the LNOs were crucial to ensuring smooth communication during Avenger Triad 24.



"The success of any operation requires constant communication with units, not only up and down the chain of command but also with adjacent units to the left and right," said Howay. This communication, often facilitated by LNOs, is vital in avoiding miscommunication or operational delays.



"The LNOs V Corps provided to the 2nd Polish Corps were invaluable in facilitating rapid communication and increasing the speed at which we could make decisions," he continued. "They also helped with interoperability by proofreading products and providing advice on communication methods. The LNOs became a trusted part of the team."



Col. Grzegorz Parol, joint operations center chief for the 2nd Polish Corps, underscored the long-term importance of building interoperability between NATO forces. He stressed that the exercise was not just about immediate outcomes, but about setting the foundation for stronger, more cohesive multinational operations in the future.



"Building interoperability is one of the most important keys to integrating NATO structures and being strong together," Parol stated.



Throughout the exercise, Polish and U.S. forces had the chance to share insights across a variety of operational areas.



"Over the past two weeks, we’ve had the opportunity to discuss operations, logistics, and many other dilemmas with our U.S. V Corps counterparts, exchanging experience and knowledge," he added. This exchange of information helped streamline processes and reinforce NATO’s ability to function as a unified entity capable of responding effectively to threats.



Since its reactivation in October 2020, V Corps has been a driving force in enhancing interoperability across tactical, operational, and strategic levels. With LNOs embedded throughout various corps-level commands, V Corps ensures that human, procedural, and technical interoperability becomes second nature.



"We transform together," Jablonski said.



Avenger Triad 24 was more than just a test of new formations and procedures; it was a demonstration of NATO’s collective strength and readiness. By incorporating emerging technologies, refining coordination processes, and fostering cooperation with Allies, the exercise ensured that NATO enhanced human, procedural and technical interoperability across all participating units.