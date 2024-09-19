Charleston Airman makes Lowcountry history, competes with USMC

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Geremy Velez Masini made history on Aug. 28, 2024, as the first U.S. Airman to participate in the U.S. Marine Corps Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina.



Velez Masini, a distribution fuels operator with the 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron, was hand selected as the first non-Marine member to compete in the renowned match after only 10 months of competitive shooting training.



“It was an honor to represent the fuels career field and Air Force as a whole,” said Velez Masini. “There was no hiding that I was an outsider on the Marine’s home turf, but my primary goal was to put on a good showing to portray the Air Force the best way possible.”



The multi-gun match featured the M18 service pistol and M16A4 service rifle with an advanced combat optical gun sight, testing the proficiency of competitors through six courses of fire.



“No two stages were alike,” said Velez Masini. “They tested a wide range of skillsets and capabilities. I focused on going as fast and efficiently as my sights and movement allowed me to go.”



Velez Masini competed against 48 U.S. Marines in each challenge, putting his precision shooting skills, along with his running and gunning in action shooting capabilities to the test.



“The competition itself was a blast,” said Velez Masini. “Everything from getting familiar with the weapons system, to integrating with the Marines around me was an amazing opportunity. I feel so lucky that the members of Weapons and Field Training Battalion were willing to break down barriers to allow me to participate.”



In the end, Velez Masini finished in first place for the rifle portion and fourth place for the pistol portion, resulting in the highest overall score at the Tri-Command Multi-Gun Match.



“To be able to experience that culture in person and be competitive with the Marines was an absolute honor,” said Velez Masini. “It’s something I believe more Airmen should be exposed to, so we can integrate tactics and techniques to become a more lethal and effective force, especially as we transition to a joint environment.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2024 Date Posted: 09.19.2024 13:32 Story ID: 481303 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charleston Airman makes Lowcountry history, competes with USMC, by SSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.