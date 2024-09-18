Historic parade field renamed honoring Maj. Gen. Titshaw

Photo By Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones | Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, Adjutant General for the Florida National Guard, congratulates...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones | Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, Adjutant General for the Florida National Guard, congratulates retired Maj. Gen. Emette R. Titshaw during a ceremony at Saint Augustine, Fla., Sept. 13, 2024. The historic St. Francis Barracks Parade Field was renamed in honor of Titshaw and his contributions to the guard throughout his decades of service. Titshaw served as adjutant general to the FLNG where his leadership strengthened the foundation upon which the guard continues to build upon today. see less | View Image Page

Generations of service members and their families gathered for the renaming of the St. Francis Barracks Parade Field at St. Augustine, Fla., Sept. 13, 2024. The field was renamed in honor of retired Maj. Gen. Emmett R. Titshaw, Jr., former Adjutant General of the Florida National Guard (FLNG). This field represents the legacy the Guard has built through its decades of dedicated service to both the nation and the state.



“All I can really feel is gratitude,” said Titshaw. “Gratitude that this place that means so much to me and to my family, where I've lived and served is just remarkable for me to even consider to be honored in this way.”



The newly named Emmett R. Titshaw Field at Patriot Point contains soil from 19 locations across the world that represent 10 conflicts in which FLNG Soldiers and Airmen served. The field’s preservation is a testament to tradition and honorable service, and was consecrated with the soil in 2013 under Maj. Gen. Titshaw’s direction.



“I really hope that it's not lost on the Soldiers and Airmen of this organization that they really have a unique heritage here that goes back hundreds of years and that they are adding to the contributions that have been made by others,” said Titshaw. “History is a set of facts but heritage is something else. It's humanizing history if you will, the sacrifice that has gone into their service, their families' sacrifice. I know that Florida is so rich in its heritage…a heritage that influences the choices that we make and the horizons we will embark upon.”



The ceremony included the unveiling of the official placard by both Titshaw and the current Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. John D. Haas. This gesture reflected the legacy the FLNG carries forward as they pay tribute to a leader known for his ability to inspire others and his tenacious allegiance to both the state and the nation.



“As we officially rename this field today, we are reminded that Major General Titshaw’s influence extends far beyond the battlefield,” said Haas. “His legacy is woven into the very fabric of our organization’s heritage, inspiring new leaders to continue his admirable standards of excellence, honor, and duty.”



Emmett R. Titshaw Field is a place where discipline meets tradition. The field is a testament to not only Titshaw, but also to those who paved the way for the organization's future. As service members walk across the newly named field, they are reminded of all those that came before them and the unique history that has laid the foundation for today’s FLNG.



“It's about the heritage we have and how we connect it to our horizon,” said Titshaw. “What guides us, what is our north star that keeps us moving in the right direction as an organization. I am humbled and grateful beyond words on behalf of my family and the generations of Guardsmen that are represented here.”