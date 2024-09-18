9th ESB Completes Choctaw Road

Photo By Cpl. Paley Fenner | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III Marine...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Paley Fenner | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) and commander of Marine Corps Forces Japan (MARFORJ); Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, the sergeant major of III MEF and MARFORJ; and Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Donald Leppert, the command master chief of III MEF and MARFORJ, conduct a tour of Choctaw Road on Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, South Korea, August 23, 2024. Choctaw Road was constructed on RLFC to facilitate the safe and efficient transport of tactical military vehicles, ensuring direct access to various live-fire ranges while minimizing potential disruptions to surrounding civilian areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner) see less | View Image Page

RODRIGUEZ LIVE-FIRE COMPLEX, South Korea – U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 9th Engineer Support Battalion (9th ESB), 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), completed the construction of Choctaw Road at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex (RLFC), South Korea, on Aug. 16, 2024.



Choctaw Road was constructed within RLFC to facilitate the safe and efficient transport of tactical military vehicles, ensuring direct access to various live-fire ranges that circumvent civilian roadways.



"The completed construction of Choctaw Road reflects our dedication to strengthening relationships with our allies and partners, ensuring that our infrastructure projects promote both operational success and regional stability while ensuring our transits in-country have minimal disruptions on the people of South Korea," said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. James Mcgeady, the operations officer of 9th ESB, 3rd MLG.



“Additionally, the roadway is capable of accommodating tracked vehicles, ensuring its suitability for a broad spectrum of tactical and logistical requirements.”



In February 2024, advanced echelon forces arrived at RLFC with a team of 10 personnel tasked with establishing critical life support systems and commencing initial preparations for the Choctaw Road Project. This early phase set the conditions for follow-on forces and ensured the mission's success.



“The first rotation arrived in March 2024, bringing a fully integrated detachment composed of ten Military Occupational Specialties,” said U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Grace Rost, the officer in charge of the Choctaw Road project and a platoon commander with Engineer Support Company (ESC), 9th ESB, 3rd MLG. “Their combined efforts were vital in tackling the multifaceted requirements of the mission.”



Construction commenced with combat engineers from 9th ESB initiating site preparation by felling trees along the planned route, enabling a comprehensive survey of the terrain. Engineer assistants from 6th Engineer Support Battalion (6th ESB), 4th Marine Logistics Group (4th MLG), were activated to conduct a detailed topographic survey, which informed timeline estimates and validated the planned route.



“With the landscape assessed, the roadway was cut into the hillside using heavy equipment,” said Rost. “Following this, the roadway was leveled, shaped, and compacted. Drainage systems were engineered and installed to ensure long-term durability.”



The final phase of road development involved applying crushed stone and gravel aggregate in layers, providing a robust surface capable of supporting the weight and traffic of military-grade vehicles.



“Before Choctaw Road, there was no direct route connecting the live-fire ranges at RLFC,” said Rost. “Military vehicles were forced to traverse civilian roads, causing disruptions to the local community and increasing logistical challenges for military training. The lack of a dedicated route resulted in transport delays, restricted access during certain periods, and heightened safety concerns for both military personnel and civilians.”



The construction of Choctaw Road has eliminated these issues by providing a direct, secure pathway to the ranges, significantly enhancing the efficiency of military movements and ensuring that civilian roads remain unaffected by tactical vehicle traffic.



The successful completion of Choctaw Road was the result of coordinated efforts across multiple units. Republic of Korea Marines with the 7th Combat Engineer Company, Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, provided essential support by conducting bilateral construction during Korean Marine Exchange Program 24.1 and augmenting the project with additional equipment and operators.



“The unwavering support from RLFC staff, including the provision of fuel, equipment, and facilities, was crucial to sustaining operations throughout the project's duration,” said Rost.



U.S. Soldiers from the 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, played a key role by contributing both engineer assistants and surveying equipment, enabling the completion of a vital terrain survey. Furthermore, Marines with 6th ESB, 4th MLG, provided experienced engineer assistants on two occasions, ensuring adherence to roadway design specifications and maintaining accurate timeline projections.



Despite the strong contributions of a robust joint and combined force, the construction of Choctaw Road faced several significant challenges.



“The terrain, characterized by solid granite rock, required substantial excavation efforts to construct the roadway,” said Rost. “More than 70,000 cubic yards of material were excavated to construct the roadway, and over 12,000 cubic yards of material were reintroduced to stabilize it.”



The monsoon season brought heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, creating challenging working conditions that impacted the construction timeline. The downpours saturated the ground and reduced the ability to use heavy equipment.



“The safety of our personnel and the communities they work in is always our number one priority,” said Rost. “With the frequent thunderstorms and hazardous conditions, we were often forced to halt construction temporarily to ensure everyone’s well-being. The heavy rains and lightning made it unsafe to operate equipment or continue with certain tasks, which led to unavoidable pauses in the work. We had to adapt quickly, reorganizing our schedule and making the most of clear weather windows to push forward.”



Despite the delays in road development, the team remained flexible and focused on maintaining progress without compromising safety. Logistical constraints due to the project’s six-month timeline required the team to establish partnerships with local vendors, allowing for the sourcing of critical equipment parts from within the Korean Peninsula.



Choctaw Road was engineered to accommodate the rigorous demands of military-grade vehicles and equipment, as well as varying environmental conditions. Furthermore, the construction served as additional training for 3rd MLG’s ability to establish tactical transportation and logistics routes in expeditionary environments.



“The road has been rigorously tested with U.S. Marine Corps medium and light line wheeled vehicles, confirming its capability to withstand regular use under operational conditions,” said Rost. “Additionally, the roadway is capable of accommodating tracked vehicles, ensuring its suitability for a broad spectrum of tactical and logistical requirements.”



Following the completion of road construction, III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) leadership visited RLFC on Aug. 23, 2024.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III MEF and commander of Marine Corps Forces Japan (MARFORJ); Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, the sergeant major of III MEF and MARFORJ; and Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Donald Leppert, the command master chief of III MEF and MARFORJ, toured the newly completed road and received a comprehensive briefing on its significance.



“The briefing highlighted the road’s impact on military operations and the key lessons learned, which could inform future long-term engineering projects in expeditionary environments,” said Rost.



During the visit, Turner awarded Marines with medals and challenge coins for their exceptional contributions to the project. The Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal was awarded to Sgt. Luke Pinney, an engineer equipment operator, and Cpl. Winston Thomas Jr., an engineer equipment mechanic, both with ESC, 9th ESB, 3rd MLG. Additionally, Turner presented challenge coins to Cpl. Jorge Arias, a motor vehicle operator, and Lance Cpl. Destiny Rufus, an automotive organizational technician, both with ESC, 9th ESB, 3rd MLG.



“Choctaw Road tested our ability to construct essential infrastructure in compartmentalized, mountainous terrain, thus reinforcing our readiness to support future operations in challenging expeditionary environments,” said Mcgeady. “Regardless of where our Marines and Sailors may be required to operate, we maintain the capability to ensure mobility in the most austere locations.”