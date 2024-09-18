Eight Countries work together in largest Operation Render Safe to remove WWII UXO in Solomon Islands

Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole | Service members from the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, United...... read more read more Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole | Service members from the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, United Kingdom, Republic of Korea, Japan, and Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, pose for a photo in front of a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, during Operation Render Safe 2024-2 at Munda International Airport, New Georgia, Solomon Islands, Sept. 13, 2024. Operation Render Safe 2024-2 is an Australian-led operation to exchange explosive ordnance tactics, techniques and procedures and reduce the risk of explosive remnants of war. From Aug. 30 to Sept. 13, the MRF-D 24.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force deploys select explosive ordnance disposal teams, role 2 medical, Ospreys and force protection elements to the Solomon Islands for participation in Australian Defence Force’s execution of Operation Render Safe 2024-2 in order to enhance relationships with partner nations in the South Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole) see less | View Image Page

The United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, United Kingdom, Republic of Korea, and Japan recently joined the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force for Operation Render Safe 2024-2 in New Georgia, Solomon Islands, from Aug. 12 to Sept. 27.



Operation Render Safe is an Australian Defence Force operation that removes the danger posed by World War Two-era explosive remnants of war in Pacific island countries. 2024 marks the 20th year that Operation Render Safe has been conducted.



The Solomon Islands were a major battleground during the Pacific Campaign that left behind thousands of unexploded munitions that continue to pose significant risks to the public, hindering development and threatening local livelihoods. These remnants of war have also contributed to dangerous living conditions for local residents, limiting the availability of safe land for agriculture and community expansion.



This year’s Operation Render Safe was the largest UXO removal effort in the region’s history. 3,240 explosive remnants of war were removed from 219 sites that will directly benefit the local population by providing safer access to land and water resources. The operation’s success will help open the door to future development projects, fostering economic growth and improving infrastructure in affected areas.



This multinational mission, led by the RSIPF, covered a vast area of 1,600 square kilometers, with 17 multinational explosive ordnance teams undertaking a rolling program of community engagement, reconnaissance, and positive action in both land and maritime domains.



“Being Army, we’re not really used to being on the water,” said Australian Army Cpl. Daniel Siyogu, an EOD technician with the 6th Engineer Support Regiment. “But we’re getting it done, identifying and disposing of explosive remnants of war on Kolombangara island.”



Operation Render Safe 2024-2 also featured significant tri-service interoperability between eight contributing nations, ensuring smooth coordination across a wide operational area. The 17 EOD teams, supported by U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, operated over a 350km internal-line supply chain to the rear echelon in Honiara.



“Working alongside our allies showcases the importance of our shared goals,” said U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jesus Contreras, an EOD team leader with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), MRF-D 24.3. “Leading a combined team of multi-national personnel into the jungles of New Georgia has been a unique and rewarding experience. Working in a joint environment with different SOPs, [standard operating procedures], has been a challenge, but the similarities in our EOD procedures make it easier to cooperate and learn from each other.”



The involvement of the RSIPF, with their knowledge of the area, was essential in identifying UXO caches, making the operation a success.



“Getting input from the local community has been critical,” said Royal Canadian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Okahiro. “The people here know where the explosives are, and their guidance allows us to better assess and clear dangerous areas.”



The operation focused on key areas like Kohinggo and Munda, contributing to improved infrastructure and a safer environment for Solomon Islands communities.



“Ultimately, it’s about making the region safer and improving the quality of life for the local communities,” said Australian Army Lt. Col. Fabian Harrison, the commanding officer of Operation Render Safe 2024-2. “Through these partnerships and the commitment of all involved nations, we’re achieving that goal.”