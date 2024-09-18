Hispanic Engagement Action Team (HEAT) Hosts Event: “Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together”

Photo By Kayla Herrera | Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific, addresses an...... read more read more Photo By Kayla Herrera | Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific, addresses an audience during the Hispanic Engagement Action Team (HEAT) event at Point Mugu on Sept. 10. Valdes, a native of Puerto Rico, spoke about his heritage and the role of diversity in leadership as part of NAWCWD’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. (U.S. Navy photo by Kayla Herrera) see less | View Image Page

The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with an impactful event hosted by the Hispanic Engagement Action Team (HEAT) Diversity Action Team on Sept. 10. The event, titled “Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together,” featured keynote speaker Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific.



The HEAT event, supported by Rear Adm. Keith Hash, NAWCWD commander, and Daniel Carreño, NAWCWD executive director and national champion of HEAT, highlighted the significant contributions Hispanic Americans have made to Navy culture, innovation, and leadership.



“We reflect on the significant contributions Hispanic Americans have made to our Navy, our country, and the strength of our fleet,” Carreño said in his opening remarks.



The event’s theme emphasized the power of diversity in fostering leadership and innovation. Valdes, a native of Puerto Rico, reflected on his heritage as the son of first-generation Cuban immigrants and how his background shaped his approach to leadership. He stressed the importance of resilience, unity, and creativity in the Hispanic experience.



“The theme, ‘Pioneers of Change,’ embodies the remarkable spirit of innovation, resiliency, and unity that defines the Hispanic experience in our nation,” Valdes said. “Hispanic identity in our country is represented by a diverse human tapestry resulting from a variety of historical events, migrations, demographic shifts, family histories, and individual choices.”



Valdes’ distinguished career, including roles such as officer-in-charge of the Shock Trauma Platoon during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Force Surgeon for U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, demonstrates the significant leadership Hispanic Americans bring to the Navy. His service earned him numerous personal decorations, including two Legion of Merit awards and four Meritorious Service Medals.



“It’s inspiring to see how Hispanic Americans, with their unique backgrounds, personalities, and family influences, have helped shape our Navy alongside other diverse groups,” Carreño said. “Diversity and inclusion are evident throughout the Navy, with Hispanics across all areas.”



Valdes echoed these sentiments, reflecting on the importance of Hispanic contributions to the Navy and the nation. “I hope that today's celebration serves as a powerful reminder of the vital role Hispanic Americans have played and continue to play in shaping our Navy, our nation, and our future.”



Carreño emphasized that events like these bring together diverse voices and perspectives. “It is about bringing people together and embracing different views,” he said.



The event highlighted the critical role diversity plays in shaping future leaders. As Carreño closed, he encouraged the audience to continue promoting diversity and inclusion. “These events are really for the benefit of us all,” he said. “It inspires me to be absolutely the best leader I can be each and every day.”



NAWCWD’s ongoing commitment to fostering diversity remains central to its mission to support the warfighter and promote a more inclusive Navy. Respect is a core principle, and the organization emphasizes inclusion as key to achieving mission success.