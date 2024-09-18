NMAS Hosts Museum Advisory Council Meeting

Photo By Kimberley Ortega | Ian LaBlance, Exhibits Specialist with the National Museum of the American Sailor...... read more read more Photo By Kimberley Ortega | Ian LaBlance, Exhibits Specialist with the National Museum of the American Sailor briefs Admiral (Ret.) Samuel Cox, Dr. Christopher Rentfrow, and Mr. Greg Rismiller from the Naval History and Heritage Command on future plans for new siding and windows at NMAS' Building 42. see less | View Image Page

Earlier this month, the National Museum of the American Sailor hosted its Museum Advisory Council (MAC) meeting. The purpose of these meetings are to bring together museum military and civilian stakeholders to discuss the future strategic development and advancement of NMAS. Specifically, the meetings include updates on the status of future plans, projects, and to identify areas where stakeholders can work together to help the museum achieve its mission.



In attendance were; Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea, Admiral (Ret.) Samuel Cox (Director, Naval History and Heritage Command), Dr. Christopher Rentfrow (Director of Museum Division, Naval History and Heritage Command), Rear Admiral Craig Mattingly (Commander Naval Service Training Command), Command Master Chief Andrew Hochgraver (CMC of Naval Service Training Command), Captain Kenneth Froberg, (CO of Recruit Training Command), Commander Christopher McHenry, (XO of Recruit Training Command), Command Master Chief (CMC) Van-Troi SibiliaMartinez (CMC of Recruit Training Command), Captain Stephen Yargosz (CO of Naval Station Great Lakes), and representatives from Navy League Lake County Council, City of North Chicago, and Naval Station Great Lakes.



Dr. Jennifer Searcy, Director of the National Museum of the American Sailor, highlighted the museum’s upcoming FY25 facility, exhibits, collections, and education plans and programs. She explains, “It is important to share updates about upcoming museum initiatives with the people in our community because ultimately, we are accountable to them. We have a responsibility to tell the story of the Navy’s enlisted Sailor with dignity and respect. By informing our stakeholders of our proposed plans and projects, we ensure that the public trust that this museum has built over the years decades will remain intact as the museum continues to grow.”



The team at the National Museum of the American Sailor thanks everyone for their time and dedication to helping us obtain our mission of sharing and preserving the story of the U.S. Navy’s Enlisted Sailor.



For more news from the National Museum of the American Sailor, visit www.history.navy.mil/nmas.