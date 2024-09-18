12th Annual Blood, Sweat and Stairs: Honoring 9/11 First Responders

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – On the morning of September 11, 2001, New York City awoke to clear skies and calm weather. The air was crisp, and a light breeze accompanied the deep, cloudless blue of the sky. It was a typical start to the day in a city renowned for its fast pace. Commuters filled the streets, coffee shops and delis bustled with early-morning crowds, and students settled into their day's first classes.

The city was alive with the rhythms of daily life, as millions of people went about their routines, unaware that this seemingly ordinary day would soon become one of the darkest in American history. The familiar sights and sounds of New York’s morning rush starkly contrasted with the tragic events about to unfold.

September 11, 2001, would soon become a day that changed countless lives forever.

On that morning, 19 terrorists from the extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes. Two were flown into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, while a third crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth hijacked plane was brought down in a Pennsylvania field after passengers heroically fought to overpower the terrorists, preventing it from reaching its intended target. The 9/11 attacks killed 2,977 people. This was the single largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil. The attacks caused the deaths of 441 first responders, the greatest loss of emergency responders on a single day in American history— 343 firefighters, 71 law enforcement officers, eight paramedics and 55 military personnel. These losses were not in vain; over 25,000 lives were saved by the efforts of these first responders.

To pay tribute to the lives lost that day, the 312th Training Squadron organizes a combat challenge and 5k run each year- Blood, Sweat & Stairs. The Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy hosts the training of all DoD fire protection specialists; by holding this event, the 17th Training Wing memorializes those who answered their final call to duty and gave their lives to save another.

This tradition is a physical reminder of the bravery and sacrifice of the firefighters who gave their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It is more than just an annual challenge; it is a day of remembrance, reflection and unity, honoring the first responders who ran toward danger when duty called.

Blood, Sweat, & Stairs features two key challenges, each designed to push participants to their limits while reflecting the physical and mental demands of first responders.

The day opened with a 5K run, a course that winds around and through the fire academy and includes checkpoints with physically demanding exercises. The route serves not just as a physical test, but as an emotional journey, allowing participants to reflect on the strength and resolve required of first responders in the face of disaster. Every step taken is a step in their memory—a reminder of their courage and sacrifice.

The combat challenge, however, is the heart of the event. This grueling obstacle course replicates the real-life tasks firefighters and first responders encounter on the job. Teams of five work together, racing against the clock as they complete demanding tasks that represent different challenges first responders face every day. These challenges began with lugging a fire hose up a five-story tower, showcasing strength and determination. Next, they demonstrated their coordination by hoisting heavy tools up the same building using a sturdy rope. The competition didn't stop there; participants used a nine-pound sledgehammer to strike a 158-pound Keiser sled, simulating the precise power needed in real-life emergencies. Agility and control came into play as they aimed an active fire hose at a target. Finally, the obstacle course ended when each team's final member hauled a dummy across the finish line, symbolizing the critical responsibility of ensuring no one is left behind in the face of adversity. The course tests strength, speed and endurance, but above all, it tests the participants' ability to work as a team—just as firefighters rely on one another in the heat of an emergency.

“9/11 holds a lot of significance in this nation. This event is one way that we can remember that day and honor the sacrifices made that day by first responders as well as the Americans that lost their lives,” said Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander. “We can take a few moments to honor the events that occurred that day and remember how, as a nation, we built back stronger and continue to remain a strong country.”

The event is a vivid reminder of the dedication, resilience and heroism that defines the first responder community. It allows participants to connect physically and emotionally with the past, while preparing them for the future challenges they may face in service. Blood, Sweat & Stairs is a day when Goodfellow stands together to honor those who gave their all, and to ensure their sacrifice is never forgotten.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2024 Date Posted: 09.18.2024 11:35 Story ID: 481182 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 12th Annual Blood, Sweat and Stairs: Honoring 9/11 First Responders, by A1C Madi Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.