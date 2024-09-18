U.S., Colombian armies fortify partnership during 15th annual staff talks

The U.S. and Colombian armies have a long-standing partnership built on mutual respect, trust and cooperation. This enduring relationship was reaffirmed, Sept. 16, 2024, during the 15th Annual U.S.-Colombia Staff Talks held at the Colombian National Army’s military academy.

Delegations from both armies convened to discuss strategic priorities during the bilateral meeting, culminating in the signing of 59 Agreed to Actions (ATAs), outlining army-to-army cooperation initiatives for the next three years.



Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, U.S. Army South commander and senior U.S. representative, emphasized that success is not measured by the number of agreements between the two armies but by the impact of their collaborative efforts.



“Quality is more important than quantity,” he said. “We don’t focus on the numbers; we focus on the interoperability and the exchange of ideas.”

The U.S. Army Staff Talks Program prioritizes interoperability, fostering professional relationships and interaction between partner nation armies who share common goals. The Colombian National Army is one such partner whose shared values include a commitment to regional stability and security.



During the staff talks, the delegations discussed their participation in multiple combined training exercises, which offer opportunities to build partner nation capacity and regional stability while enhancing readiness to meet security challenges. These military-to-military exercises also enable the forces to respond effectively and collaboratively to natural disasters and other crises, while strengthening their partnership.



That partnership was displayed recently while Colombian and U.S. army paratroopers took part in a bilateral airborne infiltration exercise known as Hydra III 2024, July 28 - Aug. 1, in Fuerte Militar de Tolemaida, Colombia. HYDRA 24, an ATA and exercise aimed to enhance technical, procedural and interoperability between the two armies, also demonstrated the ability to rapidly and strategically employ forces in the U.S. Southern Command’s (USSOUTHCOM) area of responsibility.



Also in August, representatives from the Colombian army participated in exercise PANAMAX 24, a USSOUTHCOM-sponsored, multinational, command post exercise held across various locations in the United States. PANAMAX 24, which is aimed at reinforcing and enhancing the long-term security of the Panama Canal and the Western Hemisphere, brought together multiple regional forces to strengthen their ability to plan and execute complex multinational operations.



“These exercises are key to our interoperability,” said Gen. Luis Cardozo, Colombian National Army commander and senior Colombian representative, who also reiterated his commitment to working “shoulder-to-shoulder” with American counterparts. “They are opportunities to continue to grow, improve and strengthen the cooperation and friendship between us that began years ago.”



The Colombian army has also established a robust partnership with the South Carolina National Guard through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. This 12-year collaboration enables meaningful engagements between the two forces, advancing mutual defense and security objectives. A delegation from the S. C. National Guard, led by Brig. Gen. David Jenkins, attended the staff talks, further fortifying this bilateral relationship.



Ryan described the staff talks as productive and successful, highlighting the strengthened partnership between the two nations.



“I’m confident that we are forging a strong plan of engagement and cooperation for years to come,” he said. “We truly are friends here, so that we can be friends on the future battlefield, if required.”

