You’ve Got Mail: New, Improved MILITARY STAR Cards Hitting Mailboxes Soon

DALLAS – MILITARY STAR® cardmembers are about to enjoy even more benefits with a new-and-improved card, exclusively available to the military community.



The Exchange Credit Program, which manages the MILITARY STAR card, has teamed up with Discover® Global Network to bring greater security, features and convenience to cardmembers. ECP will begin reissuing cards to current cardmembers in waves, with most shoppers having their new card in-hand by Veterans Day.



“When cardmembers receive their new card, they should activate it and destroy their previous MILITARY STAR card,” said ECP Senior Vice President Tommy Ward. “Then they can continue to enjoy the card’s savings and improved benefits.”



Features of the new card include:

• EMV® chip technology for more secure transactions.

• Digital payment options such as tap-to-pay and mobile wallet capabilities.

• Acceptance at more on-installation merchants, including concessionaires, name-brand restaurants, food delivery services, third-party vendors, certain Morale, Welfare and Recreation activities and more.



The everyday savings and benefits cardmembers currently enjoy will remain unchanged:

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free standard shipping at ShopMyExchange.com and myNavyExchange.com.

• Earn points on purchases and automatically receive a $20 digital rewards card every 2,000 points.

• 10% off first-day purchases for new cardmembers.

• Industry-low flat APR for all cardmembers, regardless of credit score.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Active-duty military benefits including a $1,000 interest-free Military Clothing line of credit and deployment benefits for eligible cardmembers.



MILITARY STAR is accepted at all in-store and online military exchanges and commissaries. While the card will use the Discover Global Network for enhanced benefits, it will remain a MILITARY STAR card—not a Discover card—specific to on-installation and online military exchange purchases.



The card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. Rewards exclude Military Clothing Plan. The first-day discount is dependent on the application being approved and is applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement. For more information, see an Exchange associate or visit https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



