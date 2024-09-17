DSCC celebrates cultural diversity, one community

Photo By Arthur Hylton | Members of the Defense Federal Choir pose for a photo with Defense Logistics Agency...... read more read more Photo By Arthur Hylton | Members of the Defense Federal Choir pose for a photo with Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson during a Multi-Cultural Day event Sept. 12 at Defense Supply Center Columbus’ Mission Park. Watson presented Certificates of Appreciation to all performers at the event. From left: Technical and Quality Analyst Michelle Marioth; DLA Human Resources Assistant Tammie Farmer; Demand/Supply Chain Analyst Angela McCoy; Resolution Specialist Lisa Griffin; and Watson. (Photo by Arthur Hylton/DSCC) see less | View Image Page

The Defense Supply Center Columbus community celebrated diversity of people and culture during a Multi-Cultural Day event Sept. 12 at the installation’s Mission Park.



This year’s theme was "Preserving the Heritage, Promoting the Future,” exemplifying the value of embracing differences and understanding that collectively, they become strength for the future.



Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson highlighted the value diversity brings to the DSCC community noting that more than 30% of its workforce identifies with various cultural backgrounds.



“Celebrating cultural heritage is more than a reflexive acknowledgement,” he said. “It’s about sharing that culture with one another…it’s how we learn and grow. It’s also part of building a cohesive community. Each of you bringing your talents, your ingenuity, your cultures and life experiences – collectively that propels us forward.”



Jamila Bayard, chief of DLA Land and Maritime’s People Support and Culture Division, shared the unique role of the DLA Land and Maritime Horizontal Culture Council, which encompasses 18 vertical councils on the installation to bring a positive impact on workforce culture.



“We are dedicated to preserving, promoting and enhancing the workforce culture and experience within DLA and DSCC,” Bayard said. “At our core, we believe that culture is a living thing. It’s not just about looking to the past; it’s about keeping up with the changes our nation is experiencing. Our goal is to have a story that speaks to resilience, connection and service to the warfighter and to the workforce.”



Attendees enjoyed an array of food truck options featuring cuisine from around the world and stage performances representing the many cultures among the DSCC community.



“In house” performances included:



• Customer Account Specialist Supervisor Wynueco Washington, who

represented the European American Special Emphasis Program with

a saxophone performance;

• Resolution Specialist Lisa Griffin and Washington, who represented

the African American Employment Program with a voice and

saxophone ensemble;

• Demand/Supply Chain Analyst Angela McCoy and Supply Planner

Evelyn Steward, who represented the Hispanic Employment Program

through song;

• Technical and Quality Analyst Michelle Marioth, who presented her

Christian rock stylings on behalf of the Leadership Development

Council; and

• Several Defense Federal Choir members who reflected community

through musical harmony.



The Ohio Samul Nori Group, a local Korean percussion ensemble, represented the Asian Pacific American SEP with cultural expressions through rhythmic drumming and dance.



Kyla Burnett, a contract administrator in the Pathways to Career Excellence program, said she enjoyed all the performances and especially liked the Ohio Samul Nori Group.



“The Korean drumming is something I’d never seen,” she said. “It was really cool to experience something new like that.”



“I love that DLA Land and Maritime emphasizes the importance of embracing diversity,” Burnett added. “It’s so relevant in today’s society and it’s something that shouldn’t just be talked about but celebrated.”



In addition, nearly two dozen booths offered information on DSCC and DLA Land and Maritime’s cultural programs and councils. Shirley Cartagena, a shared services supervisor in Land Supplier Operations who also serves as the Hispanic Employment Program coordinator, said the booths provided both learning and sharing opportunities.



“A lot of people don’t realize there are 21 Spanish-speaking countries,” Cartagena said. “And many of those countries are represented within our workforce, so it’s important to have this opportunity to share who we are.”



“I was also able to visit several of the booths and learn about cultures I wasn’t familiar with,” she added.



Cartegena is part of a DLA Land and Maritime team traveling to Puerto Rico this month for recruiting efforts at nearly a dozen universities. She emphasized that DLA Land and Maritime places a high priority on embracing diversity.



Michelle Martell, a management and program analyst with DLA Land and Maritime’s People Support and Culture Division, served as the lead in planning this year’s event and said for her, it was important for all cultural groups represented at DSCC to have an opportunity to share their uniqueness during the event.



“Whether providing information at a booth, performing a cultural expression on stage – or both,” all of our committees and councils had so much to offer and share with the workforce,” she said. “They did an excellent job showcasing the diversity in people and culture we are fortunate to have here at DSCC and how we come together so well as one community.”



DLA Land and Maritime’s cultural committees are open to all associates. For more information on joining a committee, email DLALandandMaritimeEEOSEP@dla.mil.



The Defense Federal Choir is actively recruiting new members and all Columbus-based federal employees, both military and civilian, are invited to join. For more information on joining or having the choir sing at an event, contact Lisa Griffin at lisa.griffin2@dla.mil.



Councils present at the event included the Horizontal Culture Council, Leadership Development Council, Wellness Council and AGOISSI Toastmasters Club. Interested associates who missed the event are encouraged to reach out directly for more information about membership.