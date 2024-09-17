IWTC Virginia Beach graduates 46 intelligence, information professional officers

Courtesy Photo | Capt. John Heavrin, director of intelligence at Commander, Submarine Forces Atlantic,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. John Heavrin, director of intelligence at Commander, Submarine Forces Atlantic, addresses graduates of the Naval Intelligence Officer Basic Course and Information Professional Basic courses during a commencement ceremony Sept. 5 at Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel) see less | View Image Page

By Lt. Jacob McLain

Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Sept. 5, Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach celebrated the graduation of 46 officers from the Naval Intelligence Officer Basic and Information Professional Basic courses.



This milestone marks the completion of a rigorous 20-week training program designed to prepare these officers for their first tour as information warfare professionals within the operational fleet.



The graduation ceremony commenced with opening remarks from Lt. Cmdr. Terrance Green, IWTC Virginia Beach executive officer.



“As you step into your new roles as information warfare professionals, remember: You have the tools, the knowledge and the network to succeed,” he told graduates. “Always strive for excellence, not just for yourself but for the teams you lead and serve with. Your character and competency will shape the future of the Navy.”



The importance of teamwork and relationships was a central theme among the speakers.



“We accomplish our mission because we have the finest Sailors our nation has to offer,” said Capt. John Heavrin, director of intelligence at Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic. “We are expected to know everything about some things, and something about everything when it comes to our nation’s adversaries. We deliver clarity in the most complex and threatening operational environments.



“Trust in your teammates. Lean on their expertise. Lead with grace, and you will achieve great things.”



Capt. Bobby Carmickle, Naval Information Forces chief of staff, echoed the sentiment of hard work and humility.



“Know the subject matter experts and use them. Leadership goes up and down the chain of command,” he said. “Stay humble and stay hungry. Admit that you don’t know it all but have an insatiable appetite to do more, demand more.”



During the ceremony, Carmickle presented the Rear Adm. Danelle Barrett Leadership Award to Ensign Francis MarteMatos for his outstanding leadership and excellence in the classroom. Ensign Christopher Bailey was recognized as honor graduate of the Naval Information Professional Basic Course.



Heavrin presented the Naval Intelligence Officer Basic Course honor graduate award to Ensign Brandon Biwer, who was also honored with the Rear Adm. Paul Becker Leadership Award for his exceptional teamwork, tone and tenacity.



The newly graduated officers will soon be deployed to assignments around the globe, from Sicily to South Korea, where they will contribute to the Navy’s information warfare efforts in diverse operational environments.



IWTC Virginia Beach, part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, offers over 70 courses in information technology, cryptology and intelligence, supported by a team of 300 military, civilian, and contractor personnel. Annually, the center trains over 7,000 students across five training sites, including Fort Huachuca, Arizona; Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut.



CIWT, with its four schoolhouse commands and multiple training sites in the United States and Japan, provides instruction to over 26,000 students each year. The center delivers essential training for cryptologic, information systems and electronics technicians, as well as intelligence specialists and officers in the information warfare community.