Evacuation Signage and Black Flags Help Protect Norfolk Naval Shipyard Workforce

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Protecting the workforce is a top priority at NNSY and the intense summer heat puts...... read more read more Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Protecting the workforce is a top priority at NNSY and the intense summer heat puts everyone at risk for heat exhaustion or stroke. Everyone should be familiar with the Heat Stress Flag Status and that NNSY notifies the workforce regarding “black flag” status via AtHoc alerts, Giant Voice and posted flags at Building 1500, industrial area Gate November, and the NNSY Callaghan Center Gymnasium; New parking lot signage identifies evacuation zones in the event a hazard is present where all personnel need to be removed from the immediate area and NNSY can release personnel in an orderly manner to reduce traffic congestion both on the installation and in the cities of Portsmouth and Chesapeake. see less | View Image Page

While driving around Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), you may have noticed new signage in the parking lots and black flags flying from some buildings and gates. It’s all in an effort to mitigate risks to both personnel and property.



“The new parking lot signage identifies evacuation zones in the event a hazard is present where all personnel need to be removed from the immediate area, such as from airborne hazards or contaminants,” said Installation Emergency Management Officer Nicole Roten. “It is expected that if the entire shipyard population is sheltered, we would need to release personnel in an orderly fashion to avoid, or at least reduce, traffic congestion as much as possible, both on the installation and in the cities of Portsmouth and Chesapeake.”



Personnel should look for the evacuation signage in their parking lot to be aware of their zone and make sure to review the Installation Emergency Management Plan, NAVSHIPYDNOR M-3440.1, Chapter 2, Emergency Support Function 16, Release of Personnel/Evacuation located on the sharepoint website at https://flankspeed.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/CNICCNRMAHub/NNSY/NNSY%20Instructions/Forms/AllItems.aspx?id=%2Fsites%2FCNICCNRMAHub%2FNNSY%2FNNSY%20Instructions%2FNAVSHIPYDNOR%20M%2D3440%2E1%2C%2022%20Feb%202024%2Epdf&parent=%2Fsites%2FCNICCNRMAHub%2FNNSY%2FNNSY%20Instructions.

Personnel with questions should contact the Installation Emergency Management Officer Nicole Roten at (757) 396-9491 or alexis.n.roten.civ@us.navy.mil.



Protecting the workforce is a top priority at NNSY and the intense summer heat puts everyone at risk for heat exhaustion or stroke. Everyone should be familiar with the Heat Stress Flag Status and that NNSY notifies the workforce regarding “black flag” status via AtHoc alerts, Giant Voice and posted flags at Building 1500, industrial area Gate November, and the NNSY Callaghan Center Gymnasium.



“The purpose of the black flags is to notify personnel when a black flag heat stress condition exists,” said Roten. “This means the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) has reached or exceeded 90 degrees Fahrenheit.”

“When black flag conditions exist, strenuous, non-essential outdoor physical activity will be suspended for all personnel, excluding operational commitments not for training purposes,” said Roten. “All reasonable efforts should be made to reschedule these activities during cooler periods of the day.”



Personnel should make sure they are prepared for hot weather by monitoring the conditions outside, staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and dressing accordingly. If any individuals onboard the shipyard require emergency assistance, call (757) 396-3333.