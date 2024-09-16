Columbia Native Servings from Afar

MANAMA, Bahrain - Chief Information Systems Technician Alex Fuentes, a native of Bogota, Columbia, plays a leading role at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, serving as the leading chief petty officer for the command's Information and technologies department.



Fuentes has served in the Navy for 21 years, performing core and specialty functions including information systems administration, cybersecurity, and communications operations.



A 2001 graduate of Simon Bolivar High School in Bogota, Fuentes’ journey did not begin the way most Sailors’ do.



"I served in the Colombian armed forces for one year right after high school and had a dream to join the U.S. Armed Forces," said Fuentes. "The Navy offered me the opportunity to travel around the world and that motivated me to join."



Fuentes has experienced a variety of cultures throughout his career, and recognizes diversity as one of the Navy’s greatest strengths.



"One cultural value I treasure the most is respect to diversity," said Fuentes. "Our country and our Navy are composed of a myriad of cultural backgrounds and experiences that make us more robust and powerful in all aspects. We must appreciate the contributions of every single Sailor regardless of their background or origin."







"I have often said that America can be defined in one word: possibilities," said President Joe Biden. "The Hispanic community has always embodied that ideal. It lives in the dreams of those who have only just arrived here and in the legacy of families who have been here for centuries…their faith and drive have pushed our country to grow, prosper, and pursue its highest ideals."



