Women’s Equality Day: Director of AFMETCAL speaks about solving the equity puzzle

Air Force Metrology and Calibration Director Jill Watson offered a unique perspective on what equality means for women in federal service at the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Women’s Equality Day program Aug. 28 at the Operations Center Auditorium.



DLA Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson opened the program by speaking on this year’s theme, “One Piece at a Time,” prior to introducing his wife, Jill Watson.



“This year’s theme is all about a reflection of our collective efforts to propel the women’s rights movement forward,” he said. “Women today continue to clear barriers, implement new ideas and change attitudes.”



Kenneth Watson remarked how over the years, he has watched his wife grow into her roles as a leader and mother. Their daughter, Ella, was present at the event to learn about the sacrifices generations of women have made to further the cause of women’s rights.



Spelling out the word ‘Equality,’ Jill Watson, who has a doctorate in operations and supply chain management, guided the audience through the historical journey of women’s rights and highlighted the ongoing efforts needed today.



“Freedom and Liberty are a journey,” she said, noting that the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote was not the destination; there were pieces to the puzzle that still needed to find their place in the tapestry of women’s equality.



“Putting the pieces together is an integral part of that journey – towards equality,” she said.



She spoke about how Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, two standouts in the women’s suffrage movement, complemented each other as Anthony was the voice to Cady Stanton’s words.



“Empowerment is encouraging each other and leveraging the courage and the power in each other to deliver more equitable outcomes,” she noted. “You have to be empowered as these women were if you want to achieve equality.”



She stressed that every individual is unique and offers perspective to solve the equality puzzle.



“Equality isn’t about me getting what I deserve, it’s about us as a collective group getting what we deserve which is a voice, a seat at the table and participation in the government,” she said.



She emphasized that in the fight for equality, virtues like loyalty, tenacity, acceptance and being informed are key to moving the needle forward to create a more equitable future.



“Loyalty to the cause, the belief in equality and living it every day is important,” she explained. “And anything that is worth fighting for is not going to come easy.”



“We have to recognize that someone is going to have a difference of opinion,” she noted on the roadblocks to any societal change. “Someone is going to think differently than we do, act differently than we do, and that is as valuable to the practice of a democratic society as defending our point to the ground.”



Using Ella as an example, she stressed how important it is to carefully craft our actions today to ensure a brighter and more equal future for all our children and grandchildren.



“Equality is something that must be actively advocated for – by all of us and all of those who follow,” she said.



She closed by offering a little advice to the audience.



“Be empowered, make sure its quantifiable, bring your unique self to bear on it, be accepting of the uniqueness of others, be loyal to the cause of equality, be informed about current events and the world around us, be educated and don’t let anyone take that from you, be tenacious and passionate about what you do and make sure future generations know what others before them sacrificed for equality.”



Hosted by the Federal Women’s Program and Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity Office, the observance recognizes the Women’s Suffrage Movement and the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote.



Kenneth Watson presented a memento of the occasion to Jill Watson after her remarks.



Resolution Specialist Lisa Griffin sang the National Anthem, Management Program Analyst Mary Moore provided the invocation, Purchasing Agent Betty Robbins served as the event’s Mistress of Ceremonies and Debbie Casper from Defense Finance and Accounting Service - Columbus delivered the closing remarks thanking everyone for attending the event.



According to the National Constitution Center, Women’s Equality Day is officially observed annually on Aug. 26 to mark the day the 19th Amendment was certified by then U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby in 1920.