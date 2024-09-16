A Soldier Saves a Citizen’s Life in Puerto Rico

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Sgt. Carmen Laura Molina González, a Patient Administration Specialist assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Sgt. Carmen Laura Molina González, a Patient Administration Specialist assigned to the 335th Area Support Medical Company, 49th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, currently performing duty with the Command Surgeons Office at the 1st Mission Support Command, saved a citizen's life Sept 14, when she heard a crash in the street in front of her house. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Soldiers are regularly trained on how to save lives on the battlefield in the middle of chaos and confusion. However, what happens when a life-or-death situation occurs not in a combat zone but in front of your house?



Sgt. Carmen Laura Molina González, a Patient Administration Specialist assigned to the 335th Area Support Medical Company, 49th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, currently performing duty with the Command Surgeons Office at the 1st Mission Support Command, was relaxing at home the night of Sept 14, when suddenly she heard a crash in the street in front of her house.



According to local news, Kevin M. Rentas and Dacheica Marrero were riding a motorcycle when they crashed into a vehicle on Pedro Goico Road in the town of Toa Baja.



"At 10 pm, I was in my house and heard an accident. My sister Nerivette immediately called 911. I went out to see what happened and saw two people laying on the asphalt, one of them with an exposed arm fracture and was bleeding profusely," said Molina González.



And that is when the military training kicked in.



"I quickly got in Army mode, ran back into the house, grabbed a military tourniquet that I had on my uniform, returned to the accident, and applied it to the gentleman's arm. The bleeding stopped until the ambulance arrived later," added the Soldier, who stayed at the scene until the patient was transferred to a hospital facility.



Molina González, who joined the U.S. Army Reserve to continue her father, Sgt. retired Edwin Molina's legacy, reflected on how military service prepares individuals to act quickly when needed.



"Military training can help us as citizens with the discipline and knowledge you gain. You never know when we can face very complicated situations. Being in the Army Reserve helps us to be ready for the unexpected. If it were not for my military training, I would not have been able to help that citizen," added Molina González.



For the Soldier, the most important thing in this situation is not her but her ability to help others.



"These are the moments when I thank God for being a Soldier. Thanks to the training I have received, I feel I have the courage to face situations that otherwise I would not have done," said a humble Molina González.



According to local news, Rentas is still receiving medical care at a local hospital, and Marrero’s health condition is stable.



Sgt. Molina González's actions showcase how U.S. Soldiers from Puerto Rico serve not only around the world but also on the home front, as we celebrate Hispanic American Month across the nation.