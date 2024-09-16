CNAF Hosts 2024 Female Aviator Career Training Symposium

NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. – Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) hosted the 2024 Female Aviator Career Training Symposium (FACTS) Sept. 11-12 on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.



The symposium served as a forum for women in Naval Aviation across all ranks to discuss career and life topics, provide feedback to senior leadership, seek mentorship, and promote health and resilience. This year’s theme was "The NEXT 50 years of Women in Naval Aviation: Ready Resilient Warfighters."



Vice Adm. Dan Cheever, commander, Naval Air Forces, delivered the opening remarks at the start of the symposium.



“World-class aviators deserve world-class training, mentorship, and resources,” Cheever said. “We are empowering leaders at all levels to operate in complex environments, and build warfighters ready for combat.”



The first day consisted of a flag panel, presided by Vice Adm. Cheever; Vice Adm. Nancy Lacore, Chief of Navy Reserve; Rear Adm. Richard Brophy Jr., Chief of Naval Air Training; Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group; and Rear Adm. Brad Dunham, commander Naval Air Force Reserve.



“Our goal is to make great warfighters out of everyone here,” said Rear Adm. Douglas Verissimo, Commander, Naval Air Forces Atlantic. “In order to do that, we need to make the cockpit a place we can all work and love.”



In addition to perspectives from senior aviation leaders, a panel of women currently serving as squadron commanding officers led a candid discussion on personal insights and overcoming various challenges within their roles and throughout their careers.



"I had signed my resignation letter and put it in the drawer,” said CDR Katie Lunser, commanding officer of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 50. “I knew I wanted to do something different, so I started looking at those I knew who weren't in the military. The more I looked around, the more I realized I was already doing something that was different, and it was something I enjoyed."



Day two of the symposium focused on resilience, with Vice Adm. Lacore sharing personal and professional perspectives on the topic. A helicopter pilot, military spouse, mother of six, and career reserve officer, she highlighted pivotal decision points in her career and lessons learned.



“The foundation of resilience lies in connections—the mutual regard we share and the communities we build,” said Lacore. “As you continue your journey, remember that resilience isn’t just about enduring; it’s about evolving. It’s about forging ahead, grounded in purpose and determination as a part of your community.”



To conclude the symposium, a team of medical professionals from Naval Medical Center San Diego answered important questions on women’s health and health matters specific to women in Naval Aviation. Cmdr. Susan Malboeuf, CNAF force psychologist, gave a presentation on the crucial role of psychology in operational effectiveness.



2023 marked the 50th anniversary of women in Naval Aviation. Building on previous years’ symposiums, FACTS 2024 shifted from honoring the trailblazers of the past to extending their legacy by focusing on the skills, training, foundations and fortitude required of the decisive decade ahead.



As the type commander for Naval Aviation, Commander, Naval Air Forces’ mission is to “Man,

Train and Equip deployable, combat-ready Naval Aviation forces that win in combat.”

