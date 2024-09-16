Local Army civilians recognized for critical contributions

Courtesy Photo | Team members from the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's Space and Missile...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Team members from the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence pose with Timothy Bishop, SMDCoE director, and Kara Pleasant, a program analyst at SMDCoE's Operations Directorate, who were selected as the Association of the United States Army Redstone-Huntsville Chapter's Civilians of the Year in their categories. Bishop is the management/executive Civilian of the Year, and Pleasant is the professional/technical Civilian of the Year. They were honored at the dinner as USASMDC's Civilians of the Year along with Susan Frobe Recella, an administrative support specialist with the deputy chief of staff, G-1, USASMDC, the supporting staff Civilian of the Year; and Dee Formby, a general engineer with the command’s Technical Center, the technical/technical management Civilian of the Year. see less | View Image Page

By Samantha Tyler, Garrison Public Affairs



HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Twenty-six Army civilians received recognition during the Richard G. “Dick” Rhoades 2024 Department of the Army Civilian of the Year Awards Dinner, held by the Association of the U.S. Army’s Redstone-Huntsville Chapter.



AUSA’s Redstone-Huntsville Chapter awarded plaques to each civilian, formally recognizing the work they do every day in support of the nation. The chapter then handed out awards across five categories. Out of those five awardees, the chapter named Timothy Bishop as its overall Army Civilian of the Year. Bishop is a member of the senior executive service and works for Space and Missile Defense Command as the director for the Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence. In this role, he is responsible for space and strategic missile defense doctrine and training, Army space personnel development, and more.



“It is an honor to be standing here representing all of the candidates tonight,” Bishop said. “I am only going to accept this award on behalf of all Army civilians. It doesn’t matter what organization you are from. We stand for our Army every day.”



Bishop also won the management executive award. Other awardees included Charles Basham, who works for Program Executive Office for Missiles and Space and received the technical/technical management award. Joshua Stinson, with PEO Missiles and Space, won the professional/technical award. Susan Frobe Recella, with Space and Missile Defense Command, received the support staff award. Robert Hannah, with Defense Acquisition University, accepted the Department of Defense award.



As the Redstone-Huntsville Chapter’s Army Civilian of the Year, Bishop will now compete at the third region level. AUSA’s third region has 19 chapters including those in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina, as well as Panama, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



During the dinner, Army Materiel Command Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel Christina Freese provided keynote remarks. She began her career when she was 19, working as a clerk typist. After 35 years, Freese has held 17 permanent positions with seven Army organizations in fields ranging from quality assurance and engineering to finance and human resources.



“I am but one person, and this gives you a glance of what it is like to be an Army civilian,” she said.



She also provided context for the critical roles Army civilians fill. Army civilians fill jobs in more than 500 occupational series and make up more than 20% of the total Army, providing leadership, stability and continuity during war and peace.



“It is my privilege to be an Army civilian, contributing to our nation’s defense and supporting our allies and partners in civil and military crisis or conflict around the world,” she said. “This we’ll defend. That’s our motto, and that’s what we do.”



Freese took time to speak directly to the nominees, praising their embodiment of the Army values and teamwork.



“Your organizations value you and recognize the significance of your contributions,” Freese said. “You have been selected among the thousands of Army civilians that work in this area. It’s a big deal. Thank you for your contributions to our Army and our nation.”