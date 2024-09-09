NAVFAC MIDLANT Issues Multiple-Award Construction Contract for Various Roofing Services at MCB Lejeune, Surrounding Area

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Achuti LLC, Raleigh, North Carolina (N40085-24-D-0100); Apex Construction LLC, Ocean City, Maryland (N40085-24-D-0101); Quality Roofers and Guttering Inc., Jacksonville, North Carolina (N40085-24-D-0102); Riza Construction Inc., Jacksonville, North Carolina (N40085-24-D-0103); Seashore Builders Inc., Maple Hill, North Carolina (N40085-24-D-0104); and Yerkes South Inc., Crestview, Florida (N40085-24-D-0105); a combined $95 million, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award construction contract for roofing projects primarily at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune; and the surrounding area.



The work to be performed provides for roofing services including, but not limited to, removal, replacement, and installation of roofs and associated materials. Seashore Builders is being awarded $1,014,845 at contract award for demolition of an existing roof and installation of a new roof. The remaining five awardees will be awarded $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award.



The maximum dollar value, including base period and four option years, is not to exceed $95 million. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of September 2029.



Fiscal year (FY) 2024 operation and maintenance, Marine Corps (O&M, MC) funds in the amount of $1,039,845 will be obligated at time of award, which will expire at the end of the current FY. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M, MC.



This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website with 13 proposals received. These six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2024 Date Posted: 09.16.2024 11:40 Story ID: 480963 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC MIDLANT Issues Multiple-Award Construction Contract for Various Roofing Services at MCB Lejeune, Surrounding Area, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.