San Angelo honors 9/11

SAN ANGELO, Texas –The city of San Angelo brought civic leaders, veterans, residents and service members together in unity to honor the lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, at the 9/11 Memorial Celebration Bridge, San Angelo, Texas Sept. 11.

The event began with the presentation of colors from the San Angelo Police and Fire Department. It was followed by the National Anthem, a prayer and the opening recognition of honored guests.

Guest speaker of the remembrance, Col. Thomas Wilson, 17th Training Wing deputy commander, emphasized the lasting effects of 9/11 and highlighted the resilience of the nation and the strong relationship between Goodfellow Air Force Base and the San Angelo community.

“Today, we honor the profound impact of September 11, 2001. This tragic day tested our nation’s resolve while simultaneously showcasing the incredible power of unity,” said Wilson. “In addition to remembering and honoring the lives that were lost that day, we should also recognize and tell the new generation of the way this great country stood back up after getting knocked down.”

As the nation remembers the events of 9/11, Goodfellow AFB and the San Angelo community stand united, ensuring that the legacy of those who were lost continues to inspire future generations. These ceremonies serve as a reminder that the legacy of 9/11 and the sacrifices made by first responders must never be forgotten.

