1st TSC Soldiers reenlist during half time while Cardinals mark another win

FORT KNOX, Ky. – Soldiers assigned to the 1st Theater Sustainment Command demonstrated their continued commitment to the nation during the halftime show at the University of Louisville football game Sept. 7, at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville.



A group of Soldiers reenlisted in front of a crowd of 48,575 football fans at the Cardinals Salute to Service game where they honored veterans, Active Duty and National Guard military personnel with special ticket offers and exclusive recognitions throughout the day.



Cardinals players wore patriotic uniforms in honor of the occasion. Their helmets featured the classic Cardinal logo with an American flag-themed pattern inside. The same theme was also used on their gloves.



Highlights included a flyover by the 123rd Airlift Wing of the Kentucky Air National Guard; the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team dropping into the stadium with the game ball; and a presentation of the Cardinals Chair of Honor for those who are Prisoners of War or Missing in Action – symbolizing a place in the stadium awaiting their return.



Lt. Col. Michael R. Cooper, commander, Special Troops Battalion, 1st TSC, reenlisted a platoon of Soldiers who took advantage of several reenlistment options, to include duty location of choice. He described the event as the absolute, highlight of his military career.



“Participating in military appreciation events not only help us share our Army story, but it also gives members our local communities an opportunity to connect with us in meaningful ways by sharing their stories of family and friends who are in the military,” Cooper said.



“On my way back to my seat after administering the Oath of Enlistment, one fan shared with me her story of how proud she is of her son heading to his first assignment in the Navy,” he said.



It was rewarding for those who reenlisted too. Sgt. Rick Combs, materiel management NCO, 1st TSC, said that he’ll always treasure being on the field reciting the oath.



“It is refreshing to feel appreciated for the work and sacrifice we do day in and day out, and the Louisville fans showed every service member that appreciation,” Combs said.



The Cardinal community showed gratitude for their local heroes throughout the game with handshakes, high-fives, and other signs of appreciation while rooting on their team.



Reenlisting at Cardinal Stadium was special for the platoon of Soldiers who formed up on the field during half time for the ceremony displayed on the jumbo screens. After the reenlistment ceremony, Cooper thanked the Soldiers for their continued service. Many expressed their joy sharing the experience with thousands in their community.



Sgt. First Class Tracy Toccaro, munitions NCOIC, 1st TSC, said that events like this boost Soldiers’ morale. “I was so honored to have this opportunity to share this special moment in my 8 years of service to reenlist in front of this great nation,” she said.



“Reenlisting at the Louisville Cardinal game showed our dedication to the Army and how we are viewed in a positive light for others to see,” Toccaro added.



Staff Sgt. Marquice Wilson, essential plans and services NCOIC, 1st TSC, said, “It was a humbling experience!”



Those involved with the mass reenlistment were happy to share it with their families and the Louisville Cardinal football community as they beat Jacksonville State with a final of 49-14.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2024 Date Posted: 09.16.2024 Story ID: 480949 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US