    185th Air Refueling Wing held inaugural SNCO Induction Ceremony

    Chief master sergeant inductees

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman | U.S. Air National Guard chief master sergeants of the 185th Air Refueling Wing,...... read more read more

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    The 185th Air Refueling Wing held its inaugural Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, over the September training weekend.

    The SNCO Induction Ceremony is held to formally acknowledge a non-commissioned officer’s transition to the highest tier of enlisted leadership.

    Chief Master Sgt. Ron Lorenzen, 185th Air Refueling Wing Command Chief, explained that the ceremony is about showing the importance of the SNCO’s role and to provide a positive impact on the Airmen.

    “The senior-enlisted are also able to meet and get to know their new peers that they’ll be working with in a formal setting,” said Lorenzen.

    The event’s keynote speaker retired Chief Master Sgt. Bill Horay, former 166th Airlift Wing Command Chief, recognized the milestone being celebrated for the 40 inductees.

    “It demonstrates how commitment, hard work, and perseverance pay off and it opens new doors for the 185th's newest Senior NCO’s,” said Horay.

    He also spoke to the inductees about the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life relationship balance.

    Master Sgt. Brandon Hollopeter, a 185th ARW Security Forces member, said he felt honored.

    “Never thought that I’d see the day,” said Hollopeter.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    Ceremony
    SNCO
    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony

