Introducing 426 COS and its new commander

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-Lackland, Texas -- The 426th Network Warfare Squadron (426 NWS) was officially redesignated as the 426th Cyberspace Operations Squadron (426 COS) at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas on September 15th, 2024.
Lt. Col. Cassandra Lee was welcomed as the new 426 COS commander, by squadron members, Col. Richard Wallace, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group commander, and members of the 960th Cyberspace Wing during an Assumption of Command ceremony.
09.15.2024
|09.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2024 17:16
|Story ID:
|480908
TEXAS, US
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
