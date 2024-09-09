Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Introducing 426 COS and its new commander

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2024

    Story by 2nd Lt. Alex Dieguez 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-Lackland, Texas -- The 426th Network Warfare Squadron (426 NWS) was officially redesignated as the 426th Cyberspace Operations Squadron (426 COS) at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas on September 15th, 2024.

    Lt. Col. Cassandra Lee was welcomed as the new 426 COS commander, by squadron members, Col. Richard Wallace, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group commander, and members of the 960th Cyberspace Wing during an Assumption of Command ceremony.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 17:16
    Story ID: 480908
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introducing 426 COS and its new commander, by 2nd Lt. Alex Dieguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cyber
    AFRC
    960CW
    426NWS
    426COS

